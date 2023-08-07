Live for Family Fun at Dhawa Ihuru Maldives

Traditionally known as a popular destination for honeymooners and couples seeking sun, sea and sand, the Maldives is now seeing an increasing number of families opting for island getaways. Dhawa Ihuru, formerly known as Angsana Ihuru is embracing this trend and setting the ideal destination for families to enjoy a memorable and fun-filled destination through its Live for Family Fun package, in line with the brand’s “active wellbeing” motivating characteristic.

Live for Family Fun makes family holidays even more delightful with a host of exciting benefits for kids below 12 years old. For families travelling with up to two children, the resort offers complimentary dining, allowing the young ones to enjoy delicious meals without any additional cost. During lunchtime, they are treated to mouth-watering ice cream to beat the heat. Parents can also indulge in a relaxing pampering with a 90-minute spa treatment for two persons, consisting of a 60-minute massage and a 30-minute relaxation session – included in the stay.

Families can also delve into understanding the underwater wonders and discover multifarious species of marine life that have made Dhawa Ihuru’s house reef their home. Most importantly, they can gain new insights into conserving and protecting their ecosystem through Marine Talk and Coral Planting, facilitated by the resort’s own Marine Lab.

For adventurous families, the resort offers complimentary house reef snorkelling, complete with equipment, allowing everyone to explore the vibrant underwater world. After all, Dhawa Ihuru is renowned to have one of the “best house reefs” and “divers’ paradise” in the Maldives. Additionally, those seeking thrilling water sports can choose from selected non-motorised options as part of the package.

For those families who wish to learn more about the community and culture, they can explore the world’s smallest capital, and have a first-hand experience to see the local scene through its attractions, delicacies, and history. Once a week, the resort showcases the Boduberu performance, which means “big drums” in the local Dhivehi language. Families, especially children, will be taken to an unforgettable experience of the heart of the Maldivian music, which African roots can be traced all the way back to the 11th century, bringing unparalleled energy, enticing guests of all ages to clap and dance along.

While children can enjoy a variety of educational and entertaining activities – indoor and outdoor, under the supervision of caring and well-trained associates at the Kids Club, mom and dad can savour their precious time together at Activa gym that boasts stunning views of the sea. Indeed, there is something for everyone at Dhawa Ihuru.

Owned and managed by the Banyan Tree Group, Dhawa Ihuru is a distinct island retreat of its own, where abundant nature, local culture and warm hospitality meet with stylish comfort and modern design – ideal for independent travellers. It is home to the signature dive spot, Rannamaari Wreck, which lies 26-metre deep a few metres off the house reef, offering diverse marine species to discover. Its casual, contemporary, and relaxed ambience makes it an ideal destination for a memorable and fun-filled family fun in the sun.

To take advantage of the benefits and perks of Live for Family Fun package, reach out to [email protected] or visit Dhawa Ihuru Maldives | Dhawa Hotels.