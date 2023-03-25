WYNDHAM PALMAS BEACH & GOLF RESORT ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATION

Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort, an intimate upscale resort in Puerto Rico, is currently undergoing a dramatic transformation, set to be unveiled on May 18, 2023. The multi-million-dollar renovation comes as the oceanfront property was recently acquired by LionGrove, a leading hospitality investment firm.

The rooms and common areas of the hotel will be transformed with a “boho chic” style, incorporating an eclectic mix of colors, patterns, and textures. The relaxed, global-inspired aesthetic bends traditional design rules to create a layered, personalized look for the property that is unique to other resorts on the island. The resort’s 107 contemporary guest rooms and suites, with a new design inspired by the surrounding area’s natural beauty, will feature upscale amenities and breathtaking views of the tranquil, tropical landscape around the Playa, Costa, and Lagos buildings of the hotel.

“This is such an exciting next chapter for Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort, and we look forward to welcoming guests to this special part of Puerto Rico,” says Andro Nodarse-León, Founder and CEO of LionGrove. “The refreshed resort will have a true sense of place thanks to our incorporation of local art and a serene design to highlight the beautiful and natural surroundings of Palmas del Mar.”

Guests can now enjoy an enclosed modern and trendy lobby with boho-inspired décor and an airy welcome to the resort, with sweeping ceilings featuring modern light fixtures and large windows providing natural light. Additional transformations include expansive landscaping enhancements, the cigar lounge, and improvements to the indoor ballroom and outdoor event spaces. The hotel features two swimming pools on different sides of the resort—the sleek Costa Infinity Pool with a swim-up bar and an al fresco pizza oven, and the zero-entry, sparkling Family Pool just in front of Trova’s restaurant terrace.

The forthcoming opening of Trova Coastal Kitchen will bring a melody of health-conscious, mouth-watering flavors from Top Chef competitors and James Beard finalists celebrity chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, brought to life by Puerto Rico’s own Chef Julio Cartagena. The word “Trova” originates from a bohemian style of music created by innovative Caribbean lyricists. Similarly, Trova Coastal Kitchen delivers creative and unforgettably soulful flavors and experiences to delight your senses and lift your soul. Each dish is carefully prepared with local, wholesome ingredients that are sure to immerse guests in the spirit and soul of Puerto Rico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth are true culinary masters, and their numerous accolades and awards are a testament to their exceptional talent and dedication. We invite you to experience the world-renowned cuisine and impeccable service of Trova Coastal Kitchen, led by our own local chef Julio Cartagena,” says Chris Sariego, Senior Managing Director and COO of LionGrove.

Located in the prestigious, private Palmas del Mar community, the resort offers access to an array of outdoor activities, including two world-class golf courses designed by two golf legends, Gary Player and Rees Jones, the largest tennis center in the Caribbean, pickleball courts, and an equestrian center for horseback riding opportunities along trails and even onto the property’s pristine beach. Guests can also explore the miles of trails and lush surroundings by bike, foot, or golf cart as part of the hotel’s amenities. The resort desk also offers car rental services.

As the only resort in Southeast Puerto Rico, Wyndham Palmas Beach is ideally situated between the rich history of San Juan and the only tropical rainforest in the United States, El Yunque, a sacred part of Puerto Rican culture. El Yunque is located in Rio Grande, which TIME Magazine just named one of the World’s Greatest Places of 2023.

For more information or to book, visit https://www.wyndhampalmas.com/ or call +1 787-247-7979. To reserve a table in Trova Coastal Kitchen, visit https://www.wyndhampalmas.com/trova