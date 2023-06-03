Wyndham Launches Registry Collection in Europe with Opening of Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels spanning more than 95 countries, today announced the opening of the Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort, its first Registry Collection Hotel in Europe. The 171-room, 5-star resort is located in Halkidiki, one of Greece’s most sought-after destinations known for its pristine beaches, Mediterranean forests and unique views of the Aegean Sea and Mount Olympus.

Handpicked to deliver incredible experiences in spectacular destinations, Registry Collection Hotels combine individuality with thoughtful design and world-class service. From unique architectural details to dream-worthy locations, every stay with Registry Collection Hotels is meant to be as unique and indulgent as the hotels themselves. The Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort—owned and operated by Zeus International Hotels & Resorts—is the latest impressive addition to a portfolio of 16 Registry Collection properties across Mexico, Panama, Brazil, Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, commented: “Expanding Registry Collection Hotels to Europe enables us to further diversify our offering, giving our guests access to even more travel experiences and incredible destinations around the world. Zeus International Hotels & Resorts is a like-minded partner with many years of experience welcoming visitors and growing brands across Europe. Introducing the brand with them in Halkidiki, a renowned hotspot for its impressive nature, coastline, and culture, makes this launch even more special.”

The latest opening of the outstanding Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort also builds on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ longstanding collaboration with Zeus International Hotels & Resorts, currently covering 10 hotels in three countries, under the Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Ramada, Dolce and Trademark Collection by Wyndham brands, and now Registry Collection Hotels. Zeus International owns and manages an additional 12 hotels spanning Greece, Romania, and Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Opulent Seafront Retreat

Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort, a Registry Collection Hotel is a stunning, beachfront hotel offering 171 luxurious rooms up to 85sqm, including 26 high-end private villas up to 580sqm and 92 exceptional bungalows up to 135sqm, most with private pools and all with breathtaking sea-views. The hotel offers five extraordinary swimming pools as well as access to nearby heavenly pebble beach. Built in an alluring setting of forests, where the natural tranquility and the traditional natural elements are prominent, guests can immerse themselves in the serene ambiance with leisurely strolls through the hotel’s lush gardens, which gracefully descend towards the tranquil waters of Agia Paraskeui. The hotel offers a unique culinary journey of local Greek, Italian and Mediterranean cuisine through its three restaurants that are supplied with fresh local fruits, vegetables, and herbs, as well as premium beverages, signature cocktails and carefully selected wines at its three bars.

A nod to the great therapeutic tradition of the region, guests can also enjoy a one-of-a-kind designed Spa Center featuring an impressive outdoor pool and fantastic views, along with wellness classes on special decks by the beach. Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort also provides more adventurous guests two tennis courts, a basketball court and a beach volleyball court, as well as an adventure park and other great outdoor activities, making it the ideal luxury hideout for those seeking a stunning coastal getaway. Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort offers over 600sqm of venue space to host glamourous events and top-tier conferences, making it also an exceptional choice for guests in pursuit of the perfect venue for such occasions.

Haris Siganos, President and CEO of Zeus International Hotels & Resorts, added: “Opening the first luxury resort under Registry Collection Hotels in Europe is testament to Zeus International Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to innovating our offering and providing outstanding hospitality to our guests, in Greece and abroad. Our fruitful and growing collaboration with Wyndham enables us to maintain the unique individuality of the Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort, while opening its doors to travellers from all around the world.”

Wyndham hotels in Greece and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the award-winning hotel rewards programme offering approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world.

For more information about Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort, a Registry Collection Hotel, visit www.registrycollectionhotels.com. For additional details on franchising opportunities with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, visit www.whrdevelopmentemea.com.