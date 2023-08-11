Wyndham Alltra to Debut Stunning New Oceanfront Resort on Shores of the Dominican’s Samaná Peninsula

Wyndham Alltra®, the brand known for its promise of “All-Inclusive Travel for All,” today announced it’s now taking reservations for its newest resort, the tranquil, 404-room Wyndham Alltra Samaná. Managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading all-inclusive operators, the resort is slated to open December 1 and marks Wyndham Alltra’s entry into the Dominican Republic.

“The Dominican Republic, and in particular Samaná, is one of the Caribbean’s most serene and relaxing escapes, allowing guests to immerse themselves in a tropical oasis while disconnecting from the everyday,” said Roberto Garrido, vice president, Operations, Dominican Republic, Playa Hotels & Resorts. “Whether it’s unwinding with a new book under a picturesque palm or reconnecting with family as you embark on a new outdoor adventure, Wyndham Alltra Samaná pairs the best of the Dominican with the ease of all-inclusive travel.”

A Beachside Escape for Any Occasion

Located in the northeast corner of the Samaná peninsula with close vicinity to spectacular beaches and the Cordillera Samaná mountain range, Wyndham Alltra Samaná is expected to open in December 2023 following an extensive renovation of all resort rooms and public spaces. Minutes away from natural preserves, waterfalls and remote islands ripe for exploration, the resort gives guests a private beachfront, live entertainment, access to four glistening pools and nearly a dozen bars and restaurants for dining and refreshments.

Rooms at the resort range from standard king and queen configurations to large family suites and bungalows, while available activities include horseback riding, bicycle tours, sailing and swimming. Additional activities, like golf, whale watching, fishing and other excursions are just a short ride away. For those looking to host larger events, including weddings, the resort boasts special venues on the beach and poolside with state-of-the-art tech and on-site coordinators, along with special honeymoon packages.

The All-Inclusive Experience for All

Wyndham Alltra was born from the promise of “All-Inclusive Travel for All,” and keeps with Wyndham’s mission of delivering exceptional experiences for the everyday traveler. Now with four resorts across Mexico and the Dominican Republic and additional offerings under development in Asia, Wyndham Alltra offers an all-inclusive resort experience distinct to the upper-midscale segment, pairing elevated food and beverage, service and amenities with a range of activities expressive of each resort’s location and culture.

“Wyndham Alltra offers exactly what today’s travelers crave most: unique and memorable experiences,” said Jimena Faena, vice president and brand leader, Wyndham Alltra. “The brand’s all-inclusive approach to travel means worrying less about pulling out your wallet and instead, more reveling in the excitement of your resort arrival and all that’s available to you.”

Rates for Wyndham Alltra Samaná start as low as $198 per night (double occupancy) and can be booked today for stays beginning December 1 at www.WyndhamAlltra.com. Wyndham Alltra resorts also participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one rated hotel rewards program as named by both USA Today and US News & World Report. Free nights are available for 30,000 points per night per bedroom, while discounted nights can be unlocked for just 6,000 points per bedroom. Learn more at www.wyndhamrewards.com.