Saudi Arabia’s New Airline Signs its First Sports Sponsorship Deal with Spanish Football Club

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, and Miguel Ángel Gil, CEO of Atlético de Madrid, display the new team kit.

Saudi Arabia’s newly launched world-class airline, Riyadh Air and leading Spanish football club, Atlético de Madrid today signed a multi-year partnership naming the airline as the main and official airline partner of the Red and White football club. The partnership marks a significant milestone for both parties and is the first sports sponsorship that Riyadh Air has signed since its official launch on March 12, 2023.

As part of the historic milestone, the Saudi-based airline will be the main sponsor and official airline partner of the club as part of a multiyear agreement. In addition to having Riyadh Air’s presence on the teams kits, the strategic partnership will bring together two entities that share a passion for excellence, innovation and will allow the airline and the club to reach millions of fans around the world.

The new airline, headquartered in Riyadh, the capital city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, recently stunned the world by unveiling one of its unique liveries during the Paris Air Show in June 2023. It is scheduled to begin operations in 2025, connecting the Kingdom’s capital to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030. As a full service and digitally-native carrier, Riyadh Air will pioneer new technologies and innovations whilst offering guests authentic and warm Saudi hospitality.

“We are delighted to welcome Riyadh Air as our new main sponsor of the club,” said Miguel Ángel Gil, CEO of Atlético de Madrid. “This partnership signifies a great opportunity to offer better experiences to our fans around the world and I am confident that this alliance with Riyadh Air will elevate our club to new heights.”

“It is an incredibly exciting day for Riyadh Air as we enter into a long-term partnership with Atlético de Madrid, one of Europe’s greatest clubs, to become their main and official airline partner,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air. “We believe that this partnership is a perfect match, as both Riyadh Air and Atletico share a commitment to excellence and a passion for connecting people and cultures around the world. This airline created global waves when we recently launched our stunning livery and with this partnership, once again we are surprising the world as we move towards our maiden flight in 2025. We look forward to working closely with our friends at Atlético de Madrid to deliver innovative and exciting experiences for football fans and travelers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Together, Riyadh Air and Atletico Madrid will redefine the future of sports partnerships, setting a new standard for collaboration and innovation in the world of football.