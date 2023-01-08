WTTC reacts to the imposition of travel restrictions on Chinese travellers

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “After nearly three years, it is great news that China is finally opening up. Chinese visitors around the world contributed U.S.$ 253 billion to the global economy in 2019, creating jobs and boosting regional economies. The recovery of the Chinese Travel & Tourism sector is very welcome. Introducing knee-jerk travel restrictions shows Governments have learned nothing about the behaviour of this virus and continue to ignore the World Health Organization’s advice that border restrictions do not stop the virus mutating or moving around the globe. The reintroduction of ineffective COVID testing to Chinese travellers is a step backwards for the global Travel & Tourism sector.”

Older DELTA INTRODUCES FAST, FREE ONBOARD WI-FI Newer JetBlue Vacations and Uber Offer Free Vouchers for Rides to and From Select Airports