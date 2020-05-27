WTTC launches global hygiene stamp to tourism sector

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has launched a global safety and hygiene stamp.

The stamp will allow travellers to recognise governments and businesses which have adopted global hygiene protocols.

The move has received the backing of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Eligible businesses such as hotels, restaurants, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, restaurants, outdoor shopping, transportation and airports, will be able to use the stamp once the health and hygiene protocols, outlined by WTTC, have been implemented.

Destinations will also help to award the stamp of approval to local suppliers.

The launch of global protocols to boost the tourism sector have been embraced by over 200 chief executives including some of the major tourism groups.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC chief executive, said: “We are delighted that UNWTO are supporting the private sector global protocols and our efforts as public-private collaboration is critical to ensure a faster recovery.

“We have learned from past crises that global standard protocols and consistency provides confidence for the traveller. Our new global safety stamp is designed to help the rebuild consumer confidence worldwide.”

She added: “Now travellers will be able to recognise the businesses and destinations worldwide which have adopted the new set of global protocols that will encourage the return of ‘Safe Travels’ around the world.”

WTTC and all its members from around the world have the safety and hygiene of travellers as their top priority.

Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO secretary general, said: “We welcome WTTC’s global safety stamp and Safe Travels protocols and its contribution to restoring confidence.

“This is key to build trust and we will only succeed if we work together.

“Public and private sector collaboration are of the essence here and we are happy to be working together with WTTC on the post Covid-19 recovery, and value their contribution to UNWTO’s Global Crisis Committee, where we gather other leading private sector bodies, our members and key UN agencies.

“We are united in the common goal of tourism’s come-back to generate benefits going far beyond our sector.

“Trust and tourism will catalyse consumer demand, investments and jobs, thus generating opportunities for all.”

More Information

Last week the WTTC launched the first of range of new worldwide measures that were part of its Safe Travels protocols to rebuild consumer confidence and encourage the restoration of the global tourism sector.

They are designed to provide consistency to destinations and countries, as well as guidance to travel providers and travellers about the new approach to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and physical distancing, in the post Covid-19 world.

Find out more here.