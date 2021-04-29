WTTC 2021: Global Summit baton handed to Manila

Private and public sector tourism leaders have taken a united stand to safely restart international travel at the closure of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit.

They used the forum to share their experiences from the last 12 devastating months and discuss how together they could safely restart international travel.

The Global Summit also named Carnival Corporation chief executive, Arnold Donald, as new chair of WTTC, which represents the global private tourism sector.

Donald took over from outgoing chair, Chris Nassetta, chief executive of Hilton, after three successful years at the helm of WTTC.

Following the three-day event in Cancun, Mexico, WTTC announced Manila, capital of the Philippines, will be the host of its next Global Summit, with dates to be confirmed.

In a world-first, WTTC organised the event for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic - with tens of thousands more joining virtually - while complying with strict world-class health and hygiene protocols.

Regular testing was made available for all delegates attending for the duration of the summit to ensure their safety was paramount.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC chief executive, said: “WTTC brought together exceptional leaders from across the private and public sectors throughout tourism at our Global Summit, united in their desire to safely revive international travel.

“Our very presence here, shows that we can resume international travelling once more, by observing the latest health and safety protocols, which WTTC has helped develop for businesses large and small throughout the sector.

“Together we have shown that with a united front, both the private and public sectors in tourism can drive change and get the world moving again so that we can start travelling, exploring and sharing our experiences face-to-face.

“We concluded our Global Summit here in Cancun, confident that together we can revive a sector which will generate the economic recovery and bring people back together thanks to the amazing benefits international tourism can bring.”