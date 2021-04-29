Airbus charts beginning of recovery in first quarter

Airbus has reported consolidated net income of €362 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of €481 million for the same period last year.

Consolidated reported earnings per share stood at €0.46 for the first quarter, up from a loss of €0.61 per share last year.

“The good quarter one results mainly reflect our commercial aircraft delivery performance, cost and cash containment, progress with the restructuring plan as well as positive contributions from our helicopter and defence and space activities,” said Airbus chief executive, Guillaume Faury.

“The first quarter shows that the crisis is not yet over for our industry, and that the market remains uncertain.

“We are investing in innovation and in the transformation of our company to deliver on our long-term ambitions across the portfolio.”

Airbus received orders for a total of 39 commercial planes over the first three months of the year, dramatically down from the 356 recorded in the first quarter last year.

All but one of the new orders were for single-aisle aircraft.

However, the manufacturer still has an order backlog comprising 6,998 aircraft.

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter were broadly stable year-on-year, standing at €10.5 billion, compared to €10.6 billion last year.