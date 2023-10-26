Emirates Dubai 7s and Dulsco Group announce stellar cricket ambassadors partnership

The Emirates Dubai 7s, and Cricket Presenting Partner Dulsco Group are set to deliver an unforgettable experience this December, with a star-studded roster of cricketing legends and high-profile players who will serve as official ambassadors for the Middle East’s biggest sporting and entertainment event.

The esteemed ambassadors include renowned cricketing figures Georgia Elwiss, who is hosting a series of Masterclasses with the Youth in October, Darren Gough, Alex Hartley, Keaton Jennings and Saqib Mahmood. Throughout the Emirates Dubai 7s, they will engage with fans and enthusiasts, participating in exciting, interactive activities such as meet and greet sessions, signing events, exclusive masterclasses with players, insightful Q&A sessions and much more.

Mathew Tait, Festival Director of Emirates Dubai 7s said: “Cricket at the Dubai 7s is growing in popularity year-on-year with spectators and players alike, with 32 teams set to compete in our fast-paced 7s version of the game this year. We are excited to be welcoming cricket legends to the festival and have no doubt their skills and experience will raise the profile of the tournament, and the game even further.”

David Stockton, CEO of Dulsco Group, said: “Dulsco is thrilled to partner with Emirates Dubai 7s to bring such an outstanding lineup of ambassadors to this iconic sporting event. With our strong commitment to cricket, it’s a natural fit for us, and we’re proud to have three of our team members actively participating in the tournament. We firmly believe in the unifying, inspiring power of sports within communities, and are eagerly anticipating what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable experience for cricket fans of all ages and from all walks of life.”

The Emirates Dubai 7s is scheduled to take place from Friday, 1 December to 3 December at The Sevens Stadium. For tickets, please visit www.dubairugby7s.com