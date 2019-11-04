WTM 2019: Tourism Ireland unveils new brand in London

Tourism Ireland, in collaboration with Tourism Northern Ireland, has launched a new destination brand.

The brand will be used to promote Northern Ireland in Great Britain with the aim of helping transform how prospective visitors see the destination.

‘Embrace A Giant Spirit’ will communicate a high-quality experience to visitors that is unique to the destination.

To develop the new brand, Tourism Northern Ireland worked with some of Northern Ireland’s finest talent.

The logo was designed by internationally acclaimed, Northern Ireland-based artist, Colin Davidson, along with Pulitzer prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon and Oscar-nominated cinematographer Seamus McGarvey who was also involved in the creative content and production.

The brand comprises two important concepts, both of which resonate with a Great Britain audience.

Firstly, a land built by a Giant Spirit, which reflects consumer research and feedback that Northern Ireland is perceived as warm, engaging and big-hearted.

It is a land built by pioneers and entrepreneurs with a rich cultural history, reflected through words, music and craft and woven together by a unique elemental beauty.

The second concept is an invitation to awaken your spirit, based on what is known about what visitors seek out in Northern Ireland, namely, embracing the culture and heritage, connecting, discovering and refreshing.

The new brand offers authentic experiences that will be promoted to the travel trade and to consumers in Great Britain, offering new and compelling reasons to choose Northern Ireland.

Examples of these include traditional music trails in Belfast and whiskey-tasting on the Antrim Coast, as well as kayaking on the spectacular Strangford Lough.

Speaking at the launch, Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland head of Great Britain, said: “We are delighted to launch Northern Ireland - Embrace A Giant Spirit with Tourism Northern Ireland to Great Britain trade at World Travel Market, the largest B2B event in the global travel and tourism calendar.

“We are confident that this new brand will help give Northern Ireland real ‘stand-out’ in Great Britain.

“In 2020, we look forward to launching Embrace a Giant Spirit to consumers in Great Britain and around the world. Our message is that there has never been a better time to visit Northern Ireland.”

A range of exciting experiences have been selected to bring the new brand to life in the first phase of roll-out and resonate with the Great Britain culturally curious audience.

On the list are established Northern Ireland attractions such as Titanic Belfast, more recent arrivals including Seamus Heaney HomePlace and great experiences like Toast the Coast Food Tours and Erne Water Taxis.

Commenting on the new brand, Tourism Northern Ireland chief executive, John McGrillen, said: “Tourism is a fiercely competitive, global industry and it is crucial that Northern Ireland has prominence both on the island of Ireland, and internationally.

“We want to transform how prospective visitors perceive our destination and ensure that we deliver on their expectations when they get here.”