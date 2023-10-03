Louis Theroux revealed as Closing Keynote at World Travel Market London 2023

Internationally recognised documentary-presenter Louis Theroux has been revealed as the Keynote Speaker wrapping up World Travel Market London, on day three of the world’s most influential travel & tourism event.

Louis, famed for series such as Weird Weekends, When Louis Met… and his lockdown podcast, Grounded, will appear on the Elevate Stage in a session entitled “An Audience with Louis Theroux” on Wednesday 8 November, 15:30-16:30.

Throughout his career, Louis has taken audiences on unforgettable journeys around the globe, exploring different cultures, unusual phenomena, and the human experience in ways the audience would not have imagined.

During what promises to be a fascinating hour-long session, Louis will be interviewed by Marcus Murphy – founder and CEO of 5ive, about his incredible career, the people he has met and the countries he has visited.

He is focused on exploring the unexplored; his unique style of investigation has revealed the personalities, lifestyles, loyalties, and beliefs of those often misunderstood, written off or ignored.

Louis started his career in print journalism, then moved into television as a correspondent on TV Nation, the ground-breaking documentary series by renowned US filmmaker Michael Moore.

He then joined the BBC and produced his Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends series, where, among other experiences, he trained with American wrestlers, mixed with gang members, and spent time with others on the fringes of society, including travelling to Bangkok to meet western men looking for Thai brides, South Africa to meet white extremists and India to discover the meaning of life.

World Travel Market London Exhibition Director, Juliette Losardo said:

“We’re thrilled to announce Louis Theroux as our Closing Keynote – the way he navigates the world and the people he meets along the way, is intriguing.

“He joins a long list of well-known faces that have graced the stage at World Travel Market London over the last four decades, each of whom has inspired audiences with their thought-provoking words and entertaining anecdotes.

“He’s one of the most influential documentary-presenters on the planet and his inimitable style has won him many fans.

“He sees a different side to the world when he travels, making unusual documentaries - his Keynote will be sure to entertain the audience, with stories of what he has uncovered, as well as reminding us of the importance of finding unique experiences.

“His calm, non-confrontational approach is very different to many journalists and documentary-presenters and is proof that there is more than one way to get to the bottom of the issue.

“As with previous Keynote events, we expect people to be queuing round the block to secure their seat for An Audience with Louis Theroux.

“It’s proof that, when you come to World Travel Market, you not only set yourself up for a years’ worth of business deals, but you leave having had a great time and feeling inspired.”