Iconic Resort LUX* Belle Mare Re-Opens In Mauritius

The highly anticipated reopening of the beloved LUX* Belle Mare, Mauritius – situated on the island’s wild east coast, near the quaint village of Belle Mare – has welcomed guests back from 1 October 2023, after more than a year of extensive renovations.

Located on one of the most impressive coastlines in the Indian Ocean, guests have returned to the iconic picture-perfect beach, alongside the resort’s innovative culinary offerings, one-of-a-kind collection of Extraordinary Experiences and transformative wellness journeys at the renowned LUX* ME Spa.

The reimagined resort has unveiled a striking new design by renowned Mauritian architect Jean-Francois Adam, whilst still retaining its celebrated family ethos. The elevated interiors conceived by internationally acclaimed Mauritian designer Jean-Marc Tang, reveal a contemporary feel and style, taking cues from the resort surroundings of lush greenery and sweeping ocean views. LUX* Belle Mare encapsulates the essence of relaxed island living, where minimalism meets tropical design.

Paul Jones, Chief Executive Officer of The Lux Collective shares: “We’re delighted to reopen the doors of LUX* Belle Mare following more than a year of renovations. The resort embodies authentic personalised service at its finest and what the dedicated team at LUX* Belle Mare has always been known and loved for, reflecting the hallmark of LUX*. It will rejoin our impressive properties in Mauritius and forms part of the Group’s portfolio as we steer forth with the dynamic expansion of LUX* flagship brand globally. As we welcome many familiar faces and new guests experiencing the magic of the resort for the very first time, we aim to raise the bar and re-establish LUX* Belle Mare internationally as a trend-leading luxury property in the industry.”

REIMAGINED ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN

Mauritian architect Jean-Francois Adam has completely reimagined the resort’s timeless architecture that incorporates a compelling minimalist design whilst retaining its traditional and celebrated spirit. Inspired by the resort’s rich surroundings, the 174 suites and 12 unique villas are contemporary and sleek, offering spacious and private luxury living that embraces the island’s heritage and family ethos. Jean-Francois Adam redesigned and raised the roof structures to create grandeur and height, maximising the natural light that champions indoor-outdoor living. Intricate touches by Mauritian designer Jean-Marc Tang can be seen throughout the resort and guests are invited to enter holiday mode as soon as they arrive through a verdant pathway flanked by tropical greens that leads guests to the Lobby Lounge and a panoramic beach vista. Each design element has been carefully considered and has an interesting story behind it, from the Riyad-style lobby with arches covered in hand-glazed tiles, the rose-hued Aperitivo Bar with counter made with reclaimed sand tinted pink to the ceiling centrepiece of hanging red ribbons and lanterns at Duck Laundry and natural dye-painted frescoes inspired by traditional Indian folk art inside Amari by Vineet.

CULINARY CREATIONS

The bounty of fine dining returns across five exclusive restaurants offering an array of cuisines from Indian, Chinese, Mediterranean and international classics. Presenting laid-back dining, Beach Rouge – LUX* signature beach club concept – invites guests to indulge in fresh Mediterranean cuisine for lunch and dinner paired with unobstructed ocean views. Signature restaurant Amari by the first Indian Michelin-starred Chef Vineet Bhatia is a must-visit, a modern interpretation of India’s rich heritage served in earthy pink interior settings with contemporary murals. The much-loved Duck Laundry offers modern Chinese dishes and chef-driven tasting menus peppered with house specialities like the Peking duck, dim sum and Sichuan favourites. At the heart of the resort, all-day-dining restaurant, MONDO serves a curated selection of international cuisines with live stations, a dedicated kids buffet to cater to all tastes and a skilled pizzaiolo baking pizzas using the customised stone oven that takes centrestage. Its private Conservatory features a garden dining space with European-inspired wall lattices. For a tantalising lunch or afternoon snack, guests can head to Royce Street, where a vintage 1933 Hooper Limousine Rolls Royce offers exceptional Southeast Asian cuisine. The elegant Maison LUX* will make its debut at the hotel, for those seeking a premium coffee experience and delectable delicacies, while inventive cocktails with local ingredients for sundowners can be enjoyed at The Mixologist Lounge Bar, overlooking the 2000 sqm pool, one of the largest in Mauritius. Guests are also invited to discover the ‘Keen on Green’ concept, an impressive selection of plant-based, vegan and locally sourced dishes on every menu.

TAILORED WELLNESS

A holistic approach to wellness is the key component of LUX* ME Wellbeing and LUX* ME Spa. The five elements: earth, water, fire, air and space are the foundations of wellness journeys for guests. With a core focus on rebalancing, each journey is tailored to individual needs combining mindfulness activities, spa treatments and movements such as suspension training, aerial massage and aqua therapies. Guests can design their own Wellness Immersion Programme, ranging from 3, 5 to 7 days. In addition to cutting-edge cardio and Kinesis weight training equipment, the fitness centre features Technogym’s newest modular functional strength system – Universe – a first in Africa and the Indian Ocean. The resort’s private Niyama Studio offers Pilates training while Niyama Garden offers sunrise yoga, fitness and wellness classes.

EXTRAORDINARY EXPERIENCES

LUX* Belle Mare has curated a one-of-a-kind collection of Extraordinary Experiences, that allow guests to delve deeper into the destination and the resort’s incredible offerings. Slow Life On The East Coast presents guests the unique opportunity to discover the region’s wonders in a vintage luxury car with a private chauffeur and local expert, visits include traditional temples and the mythical forest of Bras d’Eau with a canape and champagne picnic. For those wishing to explore Mauritius by sea, LUX* Belle Mare offers A Catamaran Day The LUX* Way experience, where guests are accompanied by a dedicated chef and mixologist throughout the journey. Explorers sail across the East Coast to Ile aux Aigrettes, an islet off the mainland in the Mahebourg Bay to witness the important wildlife conservation work being done, followed by swimming and snorkelling in the crystal clear waters. For culinary enthusiasts, the exclusive experience - Amari by Vineet All To Yourself features private cooking masterclasses with talented chefs in the very kitchen envisioned by Michelin-starred Chef Vineet Bhatia, where guests can discover the behind-the-scene techniques used in his modern interpretation of Indian cuisine.

FAMILY FOCUS

LUX* Belle Mare is an exciting getaway for little travellers with creative weekly programmes designed for children of all ages, no matter the weather. Innovative Kids Club PLAY is all about mindfulness and modern experiences for children aged between three to eleven. With expertly curated activities that support individuality, self-discovery and development, programmes are centred around five pillars; eat well, move, care, feel and create. Little adventurers get a flavour of the local culture, with cooking classes alongside basket weaving. They can also try their hands at the Little Green Fingers gardening project, make gelato at the Ice Cream Lab and create calm with a session of Junior Yoga. Immersive facilities include a zero-depth water playground, a Mobile Interactive Floor featuring over 100 games, a Sandbox Studio for parent-child augmented reality experiences, a PLAY Boutique for Instagrammable fairy tales and adventure dress-up and a covered Toddlers’ Play Zone with visually inspiring toys. Teens can mingle and spend time at Studio 17 with the latest gaming consoles, or explore the seas with skimboard, kite competitions, volleyball and beachside football. The resort offers delicious kids menus across its restaurants, catering to all tastes.

A SUSTAINABLE APPROACH

Championing sustainability leadership, LUX* Belle Mare reopens with conservation activities focused on socially responsible and environmentally friendly practices. Guests can learn about marine life conservation with Eco-Sud, an NGO specialising in marine biodiversity, to rare endemic plant propagation at Ile Aux Aigrettes with Mauritian Wildlife Foundation. Its own farm will supply fresh pesticide-free vegetables and herbs. Initiatives include embracing the PLEDGE™ on Food Waste Certification, investing in energy and water efficiency to reduce waste through circular design and providing luxurious yet naturally derived in-room amenities and ethically sourced Spa organic oils. Sustainability audits will be conducted by Positive Luxury, with a publicly available dashboard on its impact. The resort is also on track to receive its Butterfly Mark, the luxury industry’s leading sustainability certification.

In celebration of LUX* Belle Mare’s Reopening and to discover its extraordinary experiences, please visit and book the Reopening Early Bird Offer via the website or email [email protected]