World-Renowned Chef José Andrés Opens Debut Dubai Restaurant Jaleo At Atlantis The Royal

Atlantis The Royal’s Jaleo by José Andrés officially open its doors to welcome its first guests. Imagined through the creative lens of the globally renowned chef and entrepreneur, Jaleo which translates to lively in Spanish, brings alive the spirit and flavours of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.

Located on the ground floor of Atlantis The Royal, the world’s most ultra-luxury entertainment resort, guests are invited to explore the Jaleo space, which is designed to be varied like a tapeo, a meal that consists of many delicious little morsels. Upon arrival, guests can enjoy a casual cocktail and bites at the tapas bar or play a game of Foosball, before taking a seat at one of the many small private bays or on the expansive outdoor terrace where guests can dine beneath 100-year-old olive trees.

At Jaleo, plates are designed to be shared, with the menu featuring the best authentically Spanish and local ingredients, simply prepared, and designed to be enjoyed with good friends and conversation. Guests can expect to sample the restaurants award-winning assortment of signature tapas, traditional small plates of Spain, savoury paellas, as well as a wide selection of the finest Spanish cheeses and wines. A signature to Jaleo is the Chefs tasting menu, ‘José’s Way’, which features a collection of José’s personal favourite dishes paired with delectable Spanish wines.

At the heart of the restaurant are live cooking stations, where the most well-known traditional Spanish dish “Paella” is prepared live in front of guests. Cooked over a wood-burning fire, every time a Paella is ready, the chef rings a cow bell before the team shouts out “PAELLA”. This is the signal to make everyone aware that Paella is ready. The live cooking area also features a grill section, where traditional Spanish meats and Mediterranean fish are cut and prepared in an authentic Spanish way.

Behind the menu is a story of friends and family, from recipes passed down from José’s mother, to dishes younger José used to create with his father when celebrating with friends and family. A must try for anyone visiting Jaleo is the Paella Valenciana which features chicken, rabbit (not commonly seen on menus in Dubai), green beans and seasonal artichoke. This is one of Jaleo’s signature paella dishes which can be prepared to order for four to eight guests and presented tableside. A recipe helmed by José’s mother is the Croquetas de Pollo; a plate surrounded by a light crust which is then filled with a delicious, shredded chicken and a creamy béchamel. This flavoursome dish is cooked for two days, making it rich and morish to the taste. For seafood lovers, prepare to be taken to the coastline of Spain when sampling the Gambas como en Zahara, Jaleo’s most famous tapas thanks to José Andrés’ unique twist – adding lemon juice and liquor to the plump shrimp sautéed with garlic. The two additional ingredients add depth and a slightly different character.

First opening in downtown Washington, D.C., in 1993, Jaleo has evolved to represent modern Spain at every moment. With each extension in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Las Vegas, Disney Springs and now Dubai, Jaleo embraces the local community while staying true to its roots: providing a comfortable, welcoming space in which to explore, discover and share the incredible spirit of Spain. Jaleo ranks consistently as a top dining destination and the D.C location has been awarded a Bib Gourmand in every issue of the Michelin Guide since it launched in DC in 2017. Because of Jaleo, José is credited with bringing the notion of small plates to the United States.

Chef José Andrés comments, “I am excited to launch my first Jaleo restaurant outside of America at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai – making it our first restaurant in the United Arab Emirates, an incredible and majestic destination! Guests will be able to experience Jaleo like they never have before!”

Timothy Kelly, Managing Director, Atlantis Dubai comments, “With a shared vision for culinary excellence, we see great synergy between Atlantis, The Royal and José Andrés. As one of the most influential chefs in the world, we have no doubt that the arrival of his authentic and celebrated Spanish concept will be another great addition to the culinary offering at our property. Working closely with valued partners such as José Andrés Group to creates truly unique dining experiences, Atlantis The Royal is set to deliver an eclectic mix of culinary experiences unrivalled anywhere in the world.”

Named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” in both 2012 and 2018, and awarded “Outstanding Chef” and “Humanitarian of the Year” by the James Beard Foundation, José Andrés is an internationally recognized culinary innovator, New York Times bestselling author, educator, television personality, humanitarian, and chef/owner of José Andrés Group. A pioneer of Spanish tapas in the United States, he is also known for his groundbreaking avant-garde cuisine and his award-winning group of restaurants, ranging in a variety of culinary experiences from a food truck to his vegetable-focused fast casual Beefsteak to world-class tasting menus like the two Michelin-starred minibar by José Andrés to the 35,000 square foot dining and market destination, Mercado Little Spain. Formed in 2021, José Andrés Media produces unscripted and scripted television series, books, podcasts, and digital short and mid-form content with a focus on food-related stories and characters and the culture of food.

Jaleo is open daily from 6pm until 1am. To find out more about Jaleo or to make a reservation log onto https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/dining/jaleo or call + 971 4 426 2800. Alternatively, check us out on social media @jaleodubai.