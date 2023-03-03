Celebrate The Holy Month With Family And Friends At Atlantis, The Palm’s Renowned Asateer Tent

Atlantis, The Palm proudly announces the return of its renowned Asateer Tent to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan, this year offering beautiful terrace seating options.

In addition to the elegant yet modern look and feel of the ambience and décor, diners can enjoy a fusion buffet featuring various theme nights, including international, Arabesque, Khaleeji, Persian, and Turkish cuisine. Breathing new life into the stunning marquee for the highly anticipated Iftar and Suhour buffet, Asateer Tent features a variety of seating arrangements for guests, including a Royal Majlis, six VIP Majlis areas, as well as booth seating and 110 dining tables. Group packages are also available for Iftar and Suhour, so whether an intimate family meal or a large gathering, it’s an ideal setting for every type of celebration.

The Iftar buffet is priced at AED 260 per person for weekdays and AED 280 per person for weekends, inclusive of water and Ramadan juices. The minimum spend for Suhour is AED 180 per person for weekdays and weekends, with food being served from 10:00pm until 2:30am. Guests are welcome to stay and enjoy the tent until 3:00am.

The talented Ali El Bourji, Executive Arabic Chef at Atlantis Dubai, manages the kitchen of Asateer, one of the largest Ramadan tents in the UAE, serving Iftar and Suhour to more than 60,000 guests. Diners will be spoilt for choice with the addition of theme nights featuring different cuisines. Accompanying these dishes will be the Iftar and Suhour buffets, which offer an exquisite selection of Ramadan favourites such as shawarma station, Jordanian lamb mansaf, lamb ouzi, and western carving station. Asateer Tent will also feature different dessert stations, including a traditional live, Arabic sweet-making station, hot favourites such as kunafa, osmaliya with ashta, as well as an ice cream station, continental assorted pastry, and chocolate fountain.

There will also be an a la carte menu on offer during Suhour at Asateer and contains cold and hot mezzeh, manakish, soup, grilled meat, fish and seafood, Ramadan desserts, hot snacks, Ramadan juices and hot beverages. Visitors will also be treated to various live entertainment throughout Suhour.

Iftar:

AED 260 per person for weekdays (Monday – Thursday) AED 280 per person for weekends (Friday - Sunday)

AED 30 per person for soft drinks package; Other beverages ordered a la carte and charged as per consumption

Last reservation for Iftar for the day to be taken at 4:30pm

All bookings must be guaranteed by credit card

Suhour:

Minimum spend is AED 180 per person for weekdays and weekends

A la carte and contains cold and hot mezzeh, manakish, soup, grilled meat, fish and seafood, Ramadan desserts, hot snacks, Ramadan juices and hot beverages.

Suhour is from 10:00pm to 3:00am, last order 2:30am

Atlantis, The Palm’s Asateer Tent sits in a unique setting overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Palm Island, with a backdrop of Dubai’s stunning skyline, which creates a tranquil and relaxed atmosphere. The meaning of Asateer translates to ‘myths’ of authentic Arabia, which is reflected in the ambiance and embellishments of the tent. Decorated with a completely new contemporary Ramadan look and feel, the Asateer Tent provides a welcoming and enjoyable experience.

Reservations can be made by email [email protected] or by calling +971 4 426 2626.