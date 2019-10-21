World leaders welcomed to Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has welcomed a series of global heads of state and senior policy makers to the third annual Future Investment Initiative.

The event is taking place in Riyadh until October 31st, with the Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh - recognised with a number of titles at the World Travel Awards - once again playing host.

The leaders in attendance reflect the international nature of the event, with officials coming from North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and the Middle East.

Among the highlights of the program will be a series of on-stage discussions with international leaders.

On Tuesday, prime minister Narendra Modi will discuss ‘What’s next for India?’ with Ray Dalio, founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates.

On Wednesday, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro will discuss how a new global investment environment can put Brazil ‘back in business’.

Wednesday will also see a special address from the king of Jordan.

A plenary session in which Muhammadu Buhari, president of Nigeria; Mahamadou Issoufou, president of Niger; Uhuru Kenyattta, President of Kenya; and Denis Sassou-Ngeuesso, president of Congo-Brazzaville will discuss what comes next for Africa will also be hosted tomorrow.

The speakers at FII 2019 include nearly 300 leading global decision makers, investors and experts from more than 30 countries.

FII was created to drive conversation and collaboration around some of the most pressing topics currently facing the world today – including sustainability, technology and the future of society.

The event is dedicated to providing a truly inclusive platform that facilitates free and creative dialogue between policymakers, business leaders, investors, innovators and world-leaders.

