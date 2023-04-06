Ryanair Calls on Irish Transport Minister to Confirm Anti-Drone Equipment Ready for Easter Travel

Ryanair, Ireland’s No.1 airline, called on Transport Min. Eamon Ryan and the DAA to confirm that the recently purchased anti-drone equipment at Dublin Airport is in place, and fully ready to operate, to prevent illegal drone closures at Dublin Airport over the busy Easter holiday period.

In the first 8 weeks of 2023, Dublin Airport was closed six times due to the illegal drone activity, causing multiple diversions and delays to thousands of passengers. Transport Min. Eamon Ryan must now confirm that 5 weeks later the drone disabling equipment at Dublin Airport is operational and ready for use over Easter holidays so that Irish passengers/visitors will not suffer drone closures this Easter or into the summer season.

A Ryanair spokesperson said:

“It is unacceptable that flights and passengers have suffered repeated delays and diversions due to illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport on six separate days in 2023. Transport Min. Eamon Ryan promised to protect passengers with anti-drone equipment, so he must now confirm that this equipment is in place and fully operational at Dublin Airport in advance of the busy Easter holidays, so that Irish passengers/visitors and their families will not suffer any more closures/disruptions due to illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport.”