Hart Shoreditch welcomes Mostrador debut

Hart Shoreditch has welcomed Mostrador London as its new pop-up dining concept.

Located in the beating heart of East London, guests will be treated to tantalising tastes from world-renowned Argentinian chef and restaurateur Fernando Trocca.

Fernando Trocca has opened the first London outpost of his family-style dining concept, Mostrador, for six months in the heart of Shoreditch.

Following success in Montauk, Uruguay and Buenos Aires, the pop-up is the UK counterpart to a global Mostrador legacy.

Famed for his casual take on fine dining, Trocca’s inspiration comes from the “mostradores”, or counter-service eateries, across Latin America.

The restaurant specialises in all-day dining, offering abundant, seasonal produce and freshly baked pastries served all day.

Diners should expect plentiful, showstopping salads and simply prepared proteins with a strong focus on locally sourced, quality ingredients.

The relaxed, yet elevated setting makes Mostrador the perfect spot for an early morning coffee, working lunch, late afternoon tipple or dinner date.

Mostrador is open for all-day dining, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner from 08:00-23:00.

An a la carte menu is available for lunch and dinner and dishes will also be available to-go in eco-friendly packaging.

Mostrador will be responsible for the restaurant, bar, room-service and meetings & events at Hart Shoreditch.

Founded in 2012 by Fernando Trocca in José Ignacio, a rural fishing village in Uruguay, Mostrador is a bold reflection of the chef’s spirit and way of life.

