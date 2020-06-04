Wizz Air welcomes first Airbus A320neo to fleet

Wizz Air has taken a delivery of its first new Airbus A320neo aircraft.

With the registration HA-LJA, the plane becomes the 122nd in the all-Airbus fleet.

The Airbus A320neo incorporates the latest technologies in aviation and offers significant environmental benefits, with nearly a 50 per cent reduction in noise footprint, a 20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and a nearly 50 per cent reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions compared to previous generation aircraft.

The plane is equipped with Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.

József Váradi, chief executive of Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to add another ultra- modern aircraft type to our ever-growing fleet.

“This new aircraft is a true symbol of our ultra-low-cost business model by delivering significant cost advantages as well as further lowering Wizz Air’s emissions.

“Our state-of-the-art fleet, now including the first Airbus A320neo aircraft, as well as our enhanced protective measures will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travellers.

“Wizz Air is the lowest cost producer in Europe operating the youngest and economically most efficient fleet of aircraft with the lowest environmental footprint.”

Speaking earlier this week, Wizz chief executive Váradi outlined plans for an expansion in the Middle East.

