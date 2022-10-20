WIZZ AIR CELEBRATES ARRIVAL OF 170TH AIRBUS AIRCRAFT

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline1, today celebrates the arrival of its 170th Airbus aircraft, which will support operations at Catania International Airport.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of ultramodern Airbus A320 family aircraft and is the largest operator of this aircraft type in Europe. The new Airbus A321neo incorporates the latest technologies in aviation and offers significant environmental benefits, with a nearly 50% reduction in noise footprint, a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions. Wizz Air’s ultra-modern and efficient aircraft fleet is one of the youngest in the world, with an average age of 4.6 years.

Wizz Air is proud to have the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger kilometre in Europe and is committed to further reducing its CO2 emissions by 25% by 2030. Wizz Air has the largest standalone order book globally of over 370 state-of-the-art Airbus aircraft, which will help the airline to meet its sustainability targets.

Owain Jones, Chief Development Officer at Wizz Air, said: “We are currently the largest operator of A321neo aircraft in Europe. Our significant outstanding orderbook will power both growth and fast fleet renewal, maintaining Wizz Air’s average fleet age as one of the youngest of any major airline. As Wizz Air continues to take new aircraft deliveries, more passengers than ever before will be able to travel across our network to some of the most exciting destinations.”