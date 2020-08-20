Wizz Air bolsters connections to eastern Europe

Wizz Air has restarted its London Luton flights to St Petersburg.

The carrier, which also recently took off for Moscow, thus become the only British airline offering a direct connection from the UK to the Russian city.

With the lifting of travel restrictions in Russia, UK passengers can once again visit the world-famous city and cultural capital of Russia, once dubbed the ‘window into Europe’.

Today, St Petersburg is brimming with iconic architecture, palaces and museums as well as a hipster restaurant and bar scene.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are proud to be the sole British carrier connecting the UK to St Petersburg, providing a genuinely affordable and unique travel opportunity to our UK customers.

“St Petersburg is a fascinating destination, with its world-class cultural experiences which span museums, art galleries and concert halls.

“We look forward to welcoming back customers to experience our exceptional onboard service and our young, environmentally efficient aircraft.”

Vilnius

At the same time, Wizz Air has also expanded its Lithuanian operations, adding one new Airbus A320ceo to its Vilnius base and five new routes.

These include two UK routes from Vilnius to Birmingham and Liverpool John Lennon, which will launch from October 22nd.

Wizz Air flights from Vilnius to Birmingham will operate three times a week and flights to Liverpool John Lennon will operate twice weekly.

Perfect for a weekend city break, Vilnius’ old city centre, cobbled streets and Baroque architecture paired with its up and coming nightlife scene, student population and hipster health food shops make for a truly unique experience.

George Michalopoulos, chief commercial officer at Wizz Air, said: “By introducing five new routes from Vilnius and two from Tallinn, we provide customers with opportunities to explore new cultures and cities.”