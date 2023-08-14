Delta will contribute $250,000 to the American Red Cross in support of Hawaii wildfires disaster

Delta will contribute $250,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in the disaster response and relief efforts in Maui and other areas of Hawaii coping with the destruction caused by recent wildfires brought on by strong winds as a result of Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 hurricane which passed 300 miles south of the Hawaiian Islands. Most of the fires on Maui are still burning, forcing thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate. Our partner, the American Red Cross, is there, working around the clock to help those affected.

“Delta stands in support of the people affected by the fires in Hawaii,” said Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director-Community Engagement. “We are thankful to have partners like the Red Cross that specialize in disaster response year-round and can help provide immediate assistance to those in need.” This contribution is in addition to Delta’s $1 million grant to the American Red Cross as an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner.

Delta customers can support relief efforts for the Hawaii fires by donating through Delta’s Customer Microsite, in partnership with the Red Cross. Donations will go toward immediate relief needs.

The American Red Cross is Delta’s longest-standing non-profit partner, and the partnership has allowed the airline, its customers, and employees to help people in need since 1941. Delta has been the largest corporate blood drive sponsor with the American Red Cross for the past six years.