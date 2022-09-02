Wizz Air adds the fifth aircraft to Vienna base

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing airline, today announces the stationing of a fifth aircraft at its Vienna base and its growth plans for the Austrian market. The new Airbus A321neo will join the fleet in Vienna from December 2022 and enable the launch of 3 new routes to Madeira, Riyadh and Jeddah.

Wizz Air currently offers its passengers a network of over 1000 routes to more than 190 destinations in 52 countries. From its base in Vienna, Wizz Air currently offers to 37 routes to 24 countries, including the popular destinations of Reykjavik, Zakynthos and Rome. With today’s announcement of the addition of Madeira (Portugal), Riyadh and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) to the flight schedule, 40 routes in 25 countries will be served from Austria in the future. From December 2022, the new destination will be served from Vienna. The Portuguese dream destination can be booked starting now on www.wizzair.com.

At the press conference in Vienna, Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air, said: “We are very pleased to announce the addition of a fifth aircraft to our Vienna base today. After a strong travel summer, we will continue to offer our passengers affordable travel to unique destinations this autumn with many new routes, such as Madeira, Riyah and Jeddah. We are continuously expanding our route network in the future and will continue to grow in Vienna.”

Julian Jäger, member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG, emphasized: “The expansion of the Wizz Air base in Vienna is a strong signal for the airport location and will offer passengers even more choice of destinations in the future. The strong summer season has shown that the development at Vienna Airport is very positive. Together with Wizz Air, we want to carry this momentum into the fall and winter.”

Wizz Air pursues an ambitious sustainability strategy and operates a very young fleet with modern, state-of-the-art aircraft. Together with the aircraft announced today, Wizz Air has five Airbus A321neo aircraft based in Vienna. The A321neo produces 50 per cent less nitrogen oxide emissions and has almost 50 per cent less noise pollution than previous models. In addition, there is a fuel saving of up to 20 per cent. In addition, Wizz Air has the lowest carbon dioxide emissions per passenger kilometre of any airline in Europe and has committed itself to reducing emissions by a further 25 per cent by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.