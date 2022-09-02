Delta ready to carry up to 2.9M customers over Labor Day travel period

Delta expects to welcome 2.9 million customers over the Labor Day travel period, spanning over 25,000 flights worldwide as travel demand remains strong.

Those projections cover the holiday travel period from Thursday, Sept. 1-Tuesday, Sept. 6, as U.S. travelers mark the unofficial end of summer

Delta flew 2.5 million customers during the same holiday period last year and 3.1 million in 2019.

Delta’s performance and reliability has significantly recovered from the beginning of summer thanks to schedule changes and other measures taken to make the operation more resilient.

Between Aug. 12-15, Delta and Delta Connection incurred merely 15 cancellations out of approximately 20,000 scheduled flights.

Delta’s internal preliminary reporting shows that Delta people have worked to produce a mainline completion factor of 99% percent for our customers in August. This means cancellation rates are far below those seen in early summer for both domestic and international Delta mainline flights.

This year, Delta has been the most reliable airline among major U.S. carriers, ranking first in domestic on-time arrival rates and completion factor.1 Compared with June, Delta’s domestic mainline cancellation rate in August has been greatly improved, and on-time arrival and departure rates have improved even further. Fewer than 1% of Delta domestic flights have been canceled in August vs. nearly 4% in June.2

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our customers on board for Labor Day weekend,” said Allison Ausband, Delta E.V.P. and Chief Customer Experienc

DELTA’S RED COATS CAN HELP

Run into something unexpected? Just have a question? Find a Delta Red Coat like Erika Robalino, who serves customers at Newark Liberty International Airport as one of the airline’s elite customer service experts – so named for their easy-to-spot bright red jackets.

"I listen to their concerns and put myself in their shoes," Robalino said. "Listening carefully and truly understanding them and empathizing with them helps build trust."