Windstar Launches 2023 Winter Season Beach Fun and Sun Cruise

Windstar Cruises has revealed its Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway itinerary, scheduled for winter of 2023.

The sailing will begin on November 4 aboard the Star Pride, followed by eight more cruises aboard the Wind Surf. Both ships will make calls on St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Barts, Anguilla, Jost Van Dyke (overnight stay), Virgin Gorda, and Tortola, according to the company.

“We created this itinerary specifically for people who like to spend time enjoying some of the best tropical beaches, swimming and watersports activities. Our small yachts visit scenic Caribbean islands for a peaceful, relaxing vacation away from crowds,” commented Christopher Prelog, president, Windstar Cruises.

Furthermore, except for embarkation and disembarkation days, both yachts’ watersports platforms will be operational daily on these cruises, so the sailings will be focused on beaches, swimming, watersports, and snorkeling.

Rates for each sailing start at $2,599 per person, and since the itineraries alternate and both cruises depart from St. Maarten, guests can combine this sailing with Windstar’s Classic Caribbean two-week cruise. Dominica, Guadeloupe, St. Kitts, and Nevis are among the stops on this sailing, which also makes a second stop in St. Barts.

A new itinerary, called Jungles & Jewels of the Central American Coast, featuring stops in Key West, Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, and Honduras before returning to Miami, was added by the company for December 2022. Additionally, guests from Miami can sail on the Central America & the Panama Canal Revealed cruise to Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Costa Rica, and Panama.

Beginning in the winter of 2023, Windstar will also debut the Naturally Costa Rica itinerary, a seven-day roundtrip itinerary that departs from Puerto Caldera and makes its maiden calls in San Juan del Sur and Corinto in Nicaragua.