Belize to begin gradual tourism reopening in August

Belize will begin a process of reopening to tourism on August 15th.

Prime minister, Dean Barrow, said Philip Goldson International Airport would resume operations in mid-August, at the start of phase three of a five phase plan.

The airport will welcome chartered flights and private aviation, marking a limited re-opening of international leisure travel.

Guests will be invited to stay in approved hotels only.

Enhanced health and safety protocols for hotels were also approved by Jose Manuel Heredia, minister of tourism and civil aviation.

This nine-point programme seeks to enhance the tourism industry’s health and safety standards by adapting new behaviours and procedures to ensure both employees and travellers are confident in the cleanliness and safety of the domestic tourism product.

All travellers to Belize will be required to adhere to health and safety measures, including social distancing, hand sanitisation, proper hygiene and the wearing of face masks in public spaces.

Passengers will also be required to download a health app and complete the required information prior to boarding any flight to Belize.

Preparation for the return of visitation via land borders and cruising are still underway and re-opening plans will be announced at a later date.