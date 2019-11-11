White Beach to open at Atlantis, the Palm on Saturday

Atlantis, the Palm and Addmind have joined forces to bring the second White venue to Dubai.

Located on the shores of the iconic entertainment resort, the new hotspot will open on Saturday.

Boasting uninterrupted views of Dubai, White Beach will encompass a live event space, a restaurant with an open-air terrace and a shore-side infinity pool.

The venue will offer a day-to-night experience, creating an escape from the traditional and expected.

Tony Habre, founder of Addmind Hospitality, commented: “We are delighted by the local and international recognition that White has acquired in the past decade.

“To see this brand now join forces with one of the world’s most important business and leisure destinations, is nothing short of promising for the strategic development of White into a global lifestyle brand.”

By day, White Beach will be a dreamy slice of paradise with an in-tune-with-nature ambience.

Exuding rustic simplicity and luxury, guests can take in the Mediterranean design mixed with rural charm as they relax on day beds by the pool or underneath a beach-side pergola.

A stylish Mediterranean restaurant will overlook the beach via an open-air terrace, thoughtfully furnished with large, communal tables, offering a simple yet refined menu.

By night, White Beach will host a collective of international and local artists at weekly events and sunset sessions.

A resident DJ will also soundtrack the sunset every day with relaxed and vibrant sounds.

Timothy Kelly, managing director, Atlantis Resorts & Residences commented: “We are proud to add yet another unique and special venue to our ever-evolving resort.

“We are excited about our partnership with Addmind and leveraging their success as the leading nightlife operator in the region.”