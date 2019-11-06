Mystifly unveils OnePoint C2 technology in Miami

In a move to simplify the post-ticketing experience, Mystifly has unveiled OnePoint C2.

Geared towards enhancing the customer experience for travel intermediaries, C2 enables guaranteed single-click cancellations and automated ticket change.

Combined with Mystifly’s OnePoint API, the new tool empowers online travel agencies, horizontal/vertical e-commerce providers and others to sell air travel in a seamless manner.

Features that make C2 a unique proposition for online travel agencies include instant guaranteed penalty costs for air ticket refunds/changes and debit memos for free one-click air ticket refund/ticket change API.

It also covers over 200 airlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powered by NPL/ML and modelled with six years of change/cancellation data, C2 houses the potential to reinvent the approach to post-conversion requests.

“This decade will see a revolution in airline retailing.

“Mystifly as a brand and partner in the Airline Industry is dedicated to augmenting every stage of the ticket buying process.

“With our latest offering, C2, we melded our experience in the global airfare marketplace, deep domain expertise, petabytes of data and machine learning, to create a product that instantly and accurately updates penalty costs for rescheduling/cancellation requests.

“This simple yet effective process does away with the mundane and paves the way for more efficient retailing,” explained Rajeev Kumar, chief executive and founder of Mystifly.

With a culture that fosters innovation and a commitment to excellence, Mystifly continues to pave the way in redefining the airline retailing landscape.

To know more about Mystifly, OnePoint, C2, and its benefits, visit the Mystifly team at the Phocuswright conference in Miami until November 21st.

More Information

Mystifly is a business-to-business global airfare marketplace offering airfares and airline retailing capability from 750 or more IATA and non-IATA airlines.

Founded in 2009, Mystifly focuses on applying the right mix of technology and inventive thought process to create solutions that disrupt and simplify air travel.

The company is considered the World’s Leading Airline Consolidator by voters at the World Travel Awards

Head over to the official website to find out more.