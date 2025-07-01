Where Heritage Lives: Celebrate 60 Years of Singapore at Grand Park City Hall

As Singapore celebrates its 60th birthday, Grand Park City Hall invites travellers to discover a different side of the city, one rich in culture, heritage and architectural elegance. To mark this national milestone, the hotel unveils a specially curated suite of experiences blending history, gastronomy and refined comfort.

Nestled in the heart of Singapore’s storied Civic District, the hotel is steps away from heritage museums, local art galleries and architectural treasures, making it the perfect base to explore the city’s storied past and dynamic present. With neoclassical architecture and Peranakan-inspired interiors, Grand Park City Hall reflects the city’s multicultural soul, delivering a uniquely Singaporean stay in the heart of the city.

From exclusive rates to immersive cultural access, the hotel’s SG60 Celebrations are designed to inspire meaningful travel and authentic connection. Guests can enjoy:

Exclusive Stay Experiences – Heritage Stay Packages and nostalgic in-room play amenities.

Views of the Celebratory Fireworks – At the Rooftop Garden, every Saturday in the lead up to National Day on 9 August.

Cultural Access & Partner Privileges – Receive perks and discounts at nearby museums and family attractions.

SG60 Celebration Menu at Tablescape Restaurant – A limited-time culinary journey of local flavours, served in a neoclassical setting.

Mid-Week SG60 Sale – Special room rates for bookings every Wednesday and Thursday in August.

For full details on Grand Park City Hall’s SG60 offerings, visit here.

Whether you’re exploring Singapore for the first time or returning with new eyes, guests are invited to experience Singapore’s Diamond Jubilee from a hotel that lives and breathes its heritage—where history, culture, and contemporary hospitality converge.

Grand Park City Hall is the flagship luxury hotel of Park Hotel Group, nestled in the heart of Singapore’s Civic District within the Central Business District (CBD). Located within a three-minute walk from City Hall MRT, the 343-room hotel offers seamless access to Singapore’s major train lines and cultural landmarks. A blend of sleek design, Peranakan motifs and vintage touches evoke the richness of Singapore’s past, while thoughtful amenities and service reflect its forward-facing hospitality. Every stay is crafted to offer guests a deep sense of place and connection.