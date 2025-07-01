Summer is in season and Etihad Airways is bringing the heat

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, kicks-off the summer season with six hot destinations, including the airline’s new seasonal flights to Al Alamein.

As part of its expanding network, Etihad is launching flights to Al Alamein (DBB) from 17 July with two weekly flights to Egypt’s hidden gem on the Mediterranean coast. Offering the perfect mix of natural beauty and cultural history, Al Alamein will become a popular choice for guests seeking relaxation and adventure, just a short flight away.

In addition to the new destination, Etihad has resumed its five seasonal routes to European summer hotspots, giving direct access for holiday-makers to some of Europe’s most beautiful destinations, Nice, Malaga, Mykonos, Santorini and Antayla.

Nice (NCE) in the French Riviera, is an ideal entryway for exploring the Côte d’Azur France, while flights to Malaga (AGP) offers a gateway to Andalucía and popular holiday destinations on the Mediterranean coast, including Marbella, and further inland to the historic cities of Seville, Cordoba, and Granada.

For guests seeking a Greek island getaway, Etihad resumed its convenient flights direct to the enchanting islands of Santorini (JTR) and Mykonos (JMK). From crystal-clear waters, white-washed buildings and stunning sunsets, both islands offer an excellent escape.

Etihad also relaunched flights to the popular Turkish resort, Antalya (AYT), on 17 June. Set on the turquoise coast of the Turkish riviera, this is a Mediterranean gem for holiday-makers seeking sun and relaxation.

Onboard the first flights of all six seasonal routes, guests received a limited-edition Summer Fun Kit which includes: a branded cooler bag, an inflatable beach ball, a microfibre beach towel, a Voss water bottle and a gift booklet.

Guests were able to step off the plane beach-ready and well-equipped to step straight on to the sand from the moment they touch down. The branded Etihad items focus on guest wellbeing, while maintaining the essence of vibrancy, thoughtful care and fun.

Diving right into summer from the moment guests embark on their flights, the onboard experience offers an immersive journey to set the summer mood. With new content on the airline’s In-Fight Entertainment, E-Box, related to the six stunning seasonal destinations and other summer hotspots within Etihad’s network, guests can feel inspired to soak up the sunshine and make Summer 2025 one to remember.