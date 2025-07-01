Trip.com Group Pioneers a Greener, More Inclusive Global Travel Ecosystem in Sustainability Report

Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, has released its latest Sustainability Report. The report highlights the company’s significant progress in sustainability, centred around its “Friendly Four” framework - Stakeholder-Friendly, Community-Friendly, Family-Friendly, and Environmentally-Friendly. It captures key highlights of the Group’s efforts to advance a more sustainable and inclusive future through innovation, collaboration, and responsible growth.

Comprehensive carbon emissions data launched across transport and accommodation modes

As part of its commitment to making sustainable travel accessible, Trip.com Group has launched a new feature that offers quantified carbon emissions data across all major transportation services - including flights, car rentals, airport transfers, and trains (European trains).

With the support of the Association of Car Rental Industry System Standards (ACRISS), users can now view tailpipe CO₂ emission data for Trip.com car rental listings and compare the emissions of electric, hybrid, and traditional vehicles. A similar informative function for airport transfers further empowers travellers to be informed with greener mobility choices across every leg of their journey.

The Group’s wider environmental efforts continue to scale. In 2024 alone, the Group has encouraged travellers to place over 100 million orders on more sustainable travel products. Solar panel installations at the Group’s headquarters and rural retreats generated 457 MWh of clean electricity, offsetting more than 245 tons of CO₂ emissions. Additionally, Trip.com Group increased its use of green electricity in leased data centres to 42.6%, underscoring its commitment to long-term decarbonisation and its 2050 carbon neutrality goal.

Additionally, for the first time, the Group’s report includes all categories from Scope 3 carbon emissions - covering sources such as leased data centres and business travel, to support more comprehensive tracking and target-setting in line with group’s carbon neutrality target by 2050.

Country Retreat Programme expands to more global destinations

Trip.com Group continued to make meaningful contributions to rural development and public safety through tourism. Its flagship Country Retreat Programme expanded to 34 sites, generating more than 40,000 indirect job opportunities. Over 80% of employees at these retreats are local residents, and participating villages reported an average rise in per capita income of USD 5,500. This year, the programme will expand to more global destinations.

Additional childcare leave days, subsidies, and gender equity anchor Trip.com Group’s family-first culture

Trip.com Group has also strengthened its position as a leading family-friendly workplace. Women now account for 57.1% of its global workforce, with representation at senior and middle management levels reaching 32.7% and 43% respectively, and over 61.2% at entry-levels. The Group’s hybrid work programme, launched in 2022, has been used over 630,000 times by employees, saving an estimated 1.25 million commuting hours and enhancing work-life flexibility.

As part of its efforts to support families, the Group also provided an additional three days of childcare leave starting April this year to help working parents better balance personal and professional responsibilities. In addition, the group has enhanced its benefits for female employees seeking assisted reproductive medical services. Apart from egg freezing, eligible staff can receive a higher amount of subsidy of up to $20,900 USD for in vitro fertilisation. Meanwhile, the childcare subsidy programme, introduced in 2023, has provided cash bonuses for more than 900 children, with over USD 468,000 distributed in 2024 alone.

Strong rating reinforces Trip.com Group’s governance focus

Trip.com Group continued to raise the bar in corporate governance, earning an A rating from MSCI ESG. Globally, the Group hosted two partner summits and deepened collaboration with more than 230 destination marketing organisations to drive inclusive tourism development.

Ms Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, said, “The ability to operate and grow more sustainably will be among the most critical factors for future competitiveness. We believe that sustainable development is a long-term journey requiring deep and enduring commitment. Together with our users, partners, and employees, we are working to build a future where every journey brings us closer - to one another, and to the perfect trip for a better world.”