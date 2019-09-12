Waldow to lead pre-opening marketing push at Andaz Dubai the Palm

Andaz Dubai the Palm has appointed Vanessa Waldow as director of sales and marketing.

She will be responsible for overseeing the sales and marketing strategies of the property from pre-opening phase through to its opening and beyond in order to ensure the successful launch of the first Andaz hotel in Dubai.

With a track record of four hotel openings, Waldow is considered a specialist in this area, bringing a wealth of expertise to the role that will be her fifth hotel opening in the region and second on the Palm Jumeirah.

In her role, Waldow will be responsible for generating brand awareness for Andaz across the region, the overall positioning of the hotel and targeting the right business mix in terms of travellers and feeder markets.

As a resident of the Palm Jumeirah, Waldow is particularly passionate about launching Andaz Dubai the Palm brand within her own neighbourhood as the brand is known for embracing local culture, iconic locations and acting as a seamless extension of its local community.

Her vision is to establish Andaz Dubai the Palm as the leading luxury lifestyle hotel on the Palm Jumeirah.

Waldow believes the boutique lifestyle hotel will bring a unique offering to Dubai’s hospitality scene thanks to its vibrant design and innovative barrier-free environment.

Excited to help bring the hotel’s design story to life, Waldow will focus on highlighting the hotel’s strong art and design concept, which is showcased in a kaleidoscopic display of art sculptures, texture, and prints that celebrate Arabic culture in an abstract and contemporary form.

Waldow commented: “I am truly excited to see the expression on guests’ faces as they enter our beautiful hotel.

“We have been lucky enough to work with local designers to create a unique space that will be a game-changer for Dubai in terms of hotel design.”

With 20 years’ experience working with international hotel brands in the Middle East across Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including 12 years at Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Waldow boasts an in-depth knowledge of travel and hospitality in the region.