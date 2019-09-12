easyJet put 50m seats on sale for summer 2020

easyJet has put its flights for summer 2020 on sale meaning that thousands of flights across Europe are now on sale until the end of August next year.

Over 287,098 flights are set to take place across easyJet’s network between March 29th and the end of August, providing 50,337,066 seats for passengers to enjoy their summer holidays.

Of these, more than 26,075,352 seats are now on sale to and from the UK on 150,219 flights.

Neil Slaven, easyJet UK director, said: “We’re really pleased to be putting our flights for summer 2020 on sale today.

“Passengers can look forward to even more low fares to Europe’s best beach and city destinations.

“For those who are looking for inspiration on where to go on their break, our Inspire Me app available on our website helps travellers to find flights tailored to their budget and travel dates.”

easyJet has bases across 11 UK airports and flies to more than 1000 routes on its network across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.