W Muscat opens to first guests in Oman

W Hotels Worldwide has announced the opening of W Muscat, the brand’s newest beachfront W Escape and the second to open in the Middle East this year.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the rugged Al Hajar Mountains, which form a stark contrast to the historic capital city’s lively waterfront, W Muscat sits at the intersection of the bustling Shatti Al Qurum area.

The new hotel opens in an ideal locale to bring the W brand’s signature take on playful luxury to the serene waterfront of Oman.

“Muscat is a fascinating and exciting city.

“Its cultural DNA honours millennia of tradition while looking to what’s new and next – an ideal match for the W brand,” said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader, W Hotels Worldwide.

“The arrival of W in Muscat marks a new chapter for both the brand and this buzzing metropolis.

“The hotel reinterprets Omani design and cultural traditions to create a modern, energetic and stylish Escape unlike anything the sultanate has seen before.”

The architectural narrative of W Muscat immerses guests in the concept of exploration and the illustrious storytelling tradition of the nomadic Bedouin traveller.

Its striking design is inspired by the diverse and vibrant natural locale – from the rugged mountain range to the vast Omani desert, the sparkling bay to the azure waters of the Arabian Sea.

Colourful hints of Muscat’s vibrant culture are interspersed throughout the spaces to evoke the mystery and adventure of the city’s rich heritage and storied past.

All of the 279 guestrooms and suites at W Muscat provide uninterrupted views of the glistening blue water, with their design drawing inspiration from the ocean as well as the asymmetrical lines of the nearby mountains, caves and desert.

These are contrasted with art deco detailing, reminiscent of traditional Omani charm.