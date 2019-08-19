Fantoli appointed general manager at Time Grand Plaza Hotel, Dubai

UAE-headquartered hospitality company, Time Hotels, has boosted its executive team with the appointment of Bernard Fantoli as the new general manager at Time Grand Plaza Hotel in Dubai.

In his new role, Fantoli will be responsible for the day to day management of the 232-room hotel, including the recruitment and development of staff, annual budgets and assuring the highest levels of guest satisfaction are met.

He will also be mandated with setting strategic plans that will drive the operational excellence of the hotel and boost team productivity.

With more than 20 years’ experience, Fantoli has worked on four continents, including numerous food and beverage positions across Europe, China and the Caribbean and several senior management positions both here in the UAE and in his native Belgium for some of the leading global hospitality brands such as Hilton and Marriott.

Fantoli also brings in-depth knowledge of Time Hotels having worked as corporate director of food and beverage for the Time Hotels portfolio since 2014.

Commenting on the appointment, Mohamed Awadalla, chief executive , Time Hotels, said: Bernard’s skill set, paired with his international knowledge and sound understanding of the hospitality industry will be vital to the success of our brand as we continue to expand our portfolio throughout 2019 and beyond as well as continuing to refine our existing offering.

“We have always thrived on providing exceptional standard and high levels of service, and with our latest appointment we are further endorsing this commitment.”