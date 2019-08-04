Dusit signs for ASAI Bangkok Chinatown

Dusit International has signed a long-term lease agreement with I Am Chinatown to develop and operate ASAI Bangkok Chinatown in the heart of the city’s renowned Chinatown district.

Slated to open early next year, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown will be the first hotel to open under ASAI Hotels, Dusit’s new affordable lifestyle brand for millennial-minded travellers, in a prime location adjacent to Yaowarat Road.

Immersing guests in the old-world atmosphere of this bustling district, the property will offer easy access to many fascinating temples and shrines, various art galleries and museums, hip bars and coffee shops, lively fresh markets, and an incredible selection of streetside eateries.

The new Wat Mangkon MRT (underground) station, which connects the area to the rest of the city, is only 100 metres from the property.

ASAI Bangkok Chinatown will feature 224 thoughtfully compact rooms (ranging from 18–22 sq m) whose contemporary, Thai-Chinese-inspired design will emphasise the essentials, such as superior quality beds and high-pressure rain showers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our investment in ASAI Bangkok Chinatown highlights our commitment to providing broadened experiences for our customers across the lodging spectrum and delivering sustainable, enduring value for all our stakeholders,” said Suphajee Suthumpun, group chief executive, Dusit International.

“With its strong community focus and strategic location in one of Bangkok’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, the hotel is perfectly positioned to capture the attention of millennial-minded travellers, establish our presence in the affordable lifestyle market, and prepare the ASAI brand for further expansion within the city and throughout Southeast Asia.”

Alongside ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, five more properties are already confirmed in the pipeline.