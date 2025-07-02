W Hotels Makes a Bold Entrance into the Heart of the Historic Tuscan Capital

W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has announced the opening of W Florence, a luxurious haven in the heart of the Tuscan capital. Housed in the former Grand Hotel Majestic, W Florence breathes new life into a historic landmark built in the rationalist-modernist style, bringing a fresh, contemporary energy to Florence’s grandeur, with dynamic design, distinct dining offerings, and the brand’s signature Whatever/Whenever service. W Florence follows the recently unveiled W Prague, W Budapest, and the brand’s first Italian property, W Rome, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to redefining luxury lifestyle hospitality across Europe and around the globe.

Located in the heart of Florence on Piazza dell’Unità Italiana, steps away from the Duomo, Basilica di Santa Maria Novella, and the city center shopping district, W Florence offers a sophisticated, exciting gateway for travelers. The hotel features 119 stylishly designed guest rooms, including 16 suites and one Penthouse, as well as seamlessly integrated indoor and outdoor spaces consisting of a central, partially covered courtyard, surrounded by bold dining venues. The crown jewel of the hotel is the rooftop garden, offering panoramic views over Florence’s iconic architecture and charming rooftops.

“The opening of W Florence marks another significant milestone in W Hotels journey, deepening our presence in Italy and strengthening our footprint across the region,” says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. “As we continue to evolve globally, this latest addition to our brand embodies our commitment to delivering bold, immersive experiences that redefine luxury lifestyle hospitality. W Hotels has always been a brand rooted in creativity and culture, and W Florence perfectly captures the spirit of this dynamic, fashion-forward city.”

Bold, Timeless Design

Housed in a distinctive building designed by renowned Florentine architect Lando Bartoli in 1968, with an iconic stone facade, slit windows, and bronze vertical elements, the hotel has been restored and reimaged by Italian architecture firm Genius Loci Architettura (GLA) to meet LEED Gold and WELL Silver sustainability standards. Award-winning global design firm AvroKO, who previously led the interiors of W Prague and the soon-to-be-unveiled W Hoboken, has seamlessly blended the charm of the 1960s and ‘70s with a modern, elevated aesthetic, drawing inspiration from influential Italian fashion to create a dynamic interplay between past and present. Strong geometric forms and vibrant colors are featured throughout the hotel, from the dining venues and shared spaces to the guest rooms and suites.

Guests are welcomed by a mesmerizing mural created by London-based fine art and design studio Adam Ellis Studio, featuring a Florentine Babylon Garden inhabited by the exotic menagerie of the famous Florentine Medici family, simultaneously incorporating contemporary elements of Italian culture. Work from Adam Ellis Studio can also be seen at W Hotels around Europe including W Budapest, W Prague, and W Edinburgh.

W Lounge is the beating heart of W Florence, perfectly integrating the city’s rhythm with live music with curated DJ sets and playful reinterpretations of classic cocktails. Anchored by a partially covered central courtyard, W Lounge channels 1960s nostalgia, featuring furniture and design elements inspired by Italian industrialists such as Joe Colombo. An electrifying 360-degree blue lava stone bar extends along the side of W Lounge, leading to an aperitivo table which offers tantalizing food samples with an Italian influence. The bar seamlessly connects the all-day dining area and the courtyard, allowing an effortless transition from day to night. Striking geometric flooring is complemented by cozy, curved seating upholstered in high-quality Italian boucle and velvet.

The courtyard, at the center of the hotel, serves as an internal piazza, creating a natural flow between the dining venues and public areas. Once the mezzanine of a former bank, the space has been thoughtfully transformed, featuring retro Italian-inspired seating and vibrant botanicals, including green walls and lush plants. Designed with flexibility in mind, the outdoor area can be easily transformed into a stylish venue for fashion shows, private events, or social gatherings.

The 119 state-of-the-art guest rooms and suites feature marble accents and graphic patterns showcasing a contemporary reinterpretation of materials that feels both timeless and innovative. The color palette throughout is inspired by the surrounding city – lush greens, Medici red, and royal blues. Above every bed, a striking light installation takes center stage, inspired by Florence’s iconic arches – from Palazzo Pitti to the Vasari Corridor. Expansive windows, terraces, and balconies frame captivating views of the city, from lively streets and rooftops to iconic landmarks. The Penthouse, the hotel’s take on a presidential suite, offers a unique viewpoint of the city, with a 140-square-meter private terrace boasting panoramic views of St. Lorenzo Cathedral, the Duomo, and the city skyline. All guest rooms and suites offer plush furnishings and best-in-class amenities, designed to deliver a seamless and indulgent stay.

An Eclectic Culinary Journey

W Florence brings an innovative blend of modern Italian cuisine and international fare, crafting a unique culinary experience across distinct dining venues opening throughout the summer.

Tratto will offer a laidback yet and bold contemporary Italian food concept, born from the vision of the young and dynamic culinary collective of Trattoria contemporanea. This will be the collective’s second location after their Michelin-starred restaurant in Lomazzo, near Lake Como. Drawing on Italy’s rich food traditions and a spirit of modern experimentation, Tratto will operate across a main restaurant and bar on the ground floor of the hotel, as well as W Lounge, courtyard, and room service. Rooted in authenticity, Tratto transcends the traditional restaurant experience to create a lively, dynamic environment where food, drink, and connection converge.

Zefiro Rooftop, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, will open in late summer 2025. The space is aptly named for the gentle west wind and harbinger of spring in Greek mythology that inspired one of Florence’s most cherished masterpieces, The Birth of Venus. Perched atop the hotel, enriched by lavish greenery, Zefiro Rooftop will capture the essence of the city – all with sweeping views of the Duomo, city skyline, and surrounding Tuscan hills. Zefiro Rooftop will offer a vibrant mix of craft cocktails, small bites, and bespoke programming from pop-up pizza events to weekly performances from local and international DJs and musicians – designed to become a sun-drenched destination that seamlessly blends classic sophistication with contemporary flair.

Lastly, slated to open in late summer 2025, Akira Back will bring the Michelin-starred chef’s bold and artistic interpretation of contemporary Japanese and Korean heritage cuisine to Tuscany. Located on the ground floor of W Florence, the restaurant will fuse traditional Korean flavours with global influences, offering a menu that delights with every bite. At Akira Back Florence, dining transforms into a sophisticated, sensory journey – where innovation, flavor, and design unite to craft an unforgettable experience.

Effortless Convenience

W Florence features the brand’s signature gym, FIT, outfitted with cutting-edge cardio and strength-training equipment, available 24/7 to help guests stay active whenever they choose. The hotel also offers flexible meeting spaces that blend contemporary design with advanced technology, ideal for everything from intimate gatherings to large-scale corporate events.

To book for further information visit www.wflorence.com and stay social with @wflorence.hotel.