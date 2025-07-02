Fly Through History with Spirit Airlines’ Fourth of July Deals to Iconic American Destinations

Spirit Airlines is celebrating Independence Day with sparkling savings for travelers during its five-day sale featuring flights starting as low as $49* one way. Beginning today, July 1, through July 5, 2025, travelers can book flights to visit America’s most historic cities and other popular leisure destinations across the United States this summer.

“This July Fourth, we’re helping travelers declare independence from high fares with our special five-day offer,” said Rana Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines. “Guests looking for a fun summer vacation can take advantage of our high-value travel options to explore some of our country’s most notable historic destinations.”

In celebration of Independence Day, Guests can take advantage of Spirit’s limited time offer to experience iconic cities rich in American history.

Philadelphia (PHL)

Home to the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, Guests can fly to the birthplace of American independence with a trip to Philadelphia. Travelers can walk through Old City and enjoy world-famous attractions or grab a bite to eat at the Reading Terminal Market and enjoy all the city has to offer. Spirit launched service at PHL in 2013 and will offer nonstop service from Philadelphia to 12 destinations this summer.

Boston (BOS)

Known as the birthplace of the American Revolution, Boston is a must-visit destination for history buffs. Travelers can walk along the famous Freedom Trail and explore 16 historical locations while soaking up the charm of one of America’s oldest cities. Spirit first launched service at BOS 19 years ago and will offer nonstop service from Boston to nine destinations this summer.

Baltimore-Washington, D.C. (BWI)

The nation’s capital is home to some of America’s most iconic landmarks, museums and monuments and offers travelers a front-row seat to U.S. history. Visitors to the Baltimore-Washington D.C. area can tour museums that share stories of America’s past like the Star-Spangled Banner Flag House or spend an afternoon strolling through the National Mall. Spirit has served BWI since 2012 and will offer nonstop service from BWI to 21 destinations this summer. Plus, the carrier will launch new, nonstop service between BWI and Montego Bay (MBJ) starting July 11.

Charleston (CHS)

With cobblestone streets and timeless beauty, Charleston invites travelers to immerse themselves in the city’s historically dense landscape. Guests can tour antebellum mansions, explore vibrant landmarks like Charleston’s Rainbow Row or visit America’s oldest landscaped gardens all while experiencing the city’s warm southern hospitality. Spirit launched service at CHS in 2023 and will offer nonstop service from Charleston to four destinations this summer.

New Orleans (MSY)

New Orleans is a beautiful destination that blends history, music and culture into an unforgettable travel memory. Guests who fly to the Big Easy can enjoy its world-renowned music scene with live jazz, taste the legendary cuisine or explore the French Quarter, one of the most iconic and historic neighborhoods in the U.S. Spirit launched service at MSY more than 12 years ago and will offer nonstop service from New Orleans to 19 destinations this summer.

Spirit Vacations®

Travelers seeking to save on every part of their journey this summer can save with Spirit Vacations, which offers complete vacation packages to amazing destinations, including iconic American cities. Guests looking to jet away this summer can save up to 30 percent** when they purchase their flight plus hotel and car by booking them together and land 500 Free Spirit points.

*Sale fares displayed are for the Value travel option only. Upgraded travel options may be available at additional costs. All fares must be booked on spirit.com by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 5, 2025, for travel on the dates as specified by individual market and by market direction on nonstop flights only. 21-day advanced purchase required. Fares valid for travel: July 22, 2025, through Sept. 13, 2025 (Tue/Wed/Sat travel only). Blackout dates: Aug. 27, 2025, through Sept. 2, 2025. Fares may be combined with other valid and applicable Spirit Airlines fares on other dates of travel. Lower fares generally available at the airport and all fares are subject to availability. You must be a member of the Saver$ Club to receive member fares. To become a member of Spirit Airlines Saver$ Club, click here for membership details and Terms and Conditions. Not all markets are operated on a daily basis during the travel period, or necessarily for the entire travel period—please see spirit.com for details.

**Discount availability for hotel and/or car rental is subject to change at any time. When you book your vacation package with Spirit Vacations®, the discount will apply to the hotel and/or car rental component only and will not be applicable to airfare. Purchase of the airfare is subject to Spirit’s Contract of Carriage. Free Spirit® points will be added to your account within 30 days after trip completion. Additional terms and conditions may apply with respect to Free Spirit®.