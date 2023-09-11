Presenting Global Retail Tourism: Trends and Insights

A thought leadership event exploring the significant untapped potential of retail tourism took place at La Roca Village, part of The Bicester Collection, in Barcelona, concluding with a resounding call for attention to the importance of retail tourism. The event featured the launch of a ground-breaking report, “Global Retail Tourism: Trends and Insights”, a collaborative effort between the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), The Bicester Collection and Hong Kong Polytechnic University. With a strong focus on data and insights, the report seeks to define the future of retail tourism, highlighting the key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the sector.

The event featured a series of conversations, highlighting key voices across multiple business sectors. Moderated by international news anchor Maria Ramos, the panel speakers included:

• Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO

• Desirée Bollier, The Bicester Collection Chair and Global Chief Merchant

• Professor Haiyan Song, School of Hotel and Tourism Management at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Director of Hospitality and Tourism Research Center

• Maribel Rodriguez, WTTC Senior Vice President Membership, Commercial, & Events

• Miguel Sanz, Tourespaña General Director

• Elena Foguet, The Bicester Collection Business Director Spain

• Jeni Mundy, VISA Global Senior Vice President Merchant Sales & Acquiring

• Anne Madison, Cruise Line Industry Association (CLIA) Senior Vice President Global Marketing & Strategic Communications

• Nikolina Angelkova, Terra Way Investment Group Member of the Board

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said:

“In the world of Travel & Tourism, retail tourism’s significance cannot be overstated. Accounting for over $178 billion of global GDP in 2019, it’s time to recognize its true potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our report reveals that retail tourism is not just about shopping; it’s about revenue, job creation, and influencing travellers’ choices. I urge stakeholders worldwide to read, reflect, and act upon this report’s findings. We now have a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities in retail tourism. It’s our collective responsibility to embrace these opportunities, shape the industry’s future, and embark on an exciting journey.”

Desirée Bollier, Chair and Global Chief Merchant, The Bicester Collection commented: “Retail Tourism plays a crucial role in infusing a vibrant economic upswing into local communities, accelerating the creation of jobs and fuelling infrastructure expansion. Retail, travel, and tourism are all intertwined and must work together to enhance the tourist’s journey. This collaborative mindset will ultimately be an equal win for the tourism industry and the traveller.”

For more information and to access the Retail Tourism report, please visit the WTTC Research Hub website or email [email protected]