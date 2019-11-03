Vuvuzela sports bar opens at Fairmont the Palm

A brand-new sports bar, named Vuvuzela, has opened at Fairmont the Palm and is set to become Palm Jumeirah’s most friendly neighbourhood pub.

A perfect spot to catch the latest in sporting action or cheer on your favourite team in football, cricket or any other international sport, the brand-new eatery comes complete with leather armchairs, big screens and a 120-inch central projector as its focal point.

Serving up classic bar food favourites of snacks, sandwiches and sweets, Vuvuzela is open from 15:00-01:0, with all the usual pub favourites on the menu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grab a burger and a pint with friends and family or opt for specialty dishes including grilled Chimichurri prawns, nachos loaded with beef chili and warm pretzels with sweet mustard and spiced cheese dip.

Mains include the BBQ beef sandwiches with braised short rib and the chili cheese dog with veal sausage.

Vuvuzela is traditionally known as an instrument used to call in social gatherings in South Africa, and the casual sports bar is decked out in colourful décor reminiscent of the region including two very special signed shirts gifted from football legends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The full food menu can be found here.