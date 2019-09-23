MSC Grandiosa christened in Hamburg, Germany

MSC Cruises has christened MSC Grandiosa, its newest, most environmentally-advanced flagship, in the city of Hamburg.

Part of the cruise line’s largest and longest christening event ever, this part of MSC Grandiosa’s series of celebrations which span 27 days, eight countries and 11 ports and will engage over 14,000 travel agents from around the world.

Following on from the christening, MSC Grandiosa will embark on a grand tour, visiting Southampton in the UK, Lisbon in Portugal, Barcelona in Spain, Marseille in France and Genoa in Italy, before commencing her usual seven-night cruises on November 23rd.

Designed to ensure even cleaner air emissions and improved overall environmental performance both at sea and ashore, MSC Grandiosa is equipped with advanced cutting-edge technologies and sets a new standard for sustainability at sea.

Since arriving in Hamburg on November 6th, MSC Grandiosa has been the subject and star of an immersive lightshow at the German city’s Blue Port.

Spectacular light installations by renowned artist Michael Batz have bathed the port in shades of blue reminiscent of the sea to symbolise MSC Cruises’ long-standing commitment to the ocean, and MSC Grandiosa’s striking silhouette can be seen shimmering alongside the famous Elbphilharmonie on Hamburg’s Elbe river.

The evening’s main spectacle will occur as MSC Grandiosa passes the Elbphilharmonie just as a special lightshow illuminates the building and ship.

She’ll then take centre stage on the River Elbe as godmother Sophia Loren officially names her 15th MSC Cruises ship, followed by a celebratory firework display.

MSC Grandiosa will then pass through a spectacular gateway of blue night returning to her dock, symbolising the new ship’s entry to the world.