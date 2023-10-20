Barceló Hotel Group opens its first hotel in Slovenia

Barceló Hotel Group has announced the opening of the Occidental Ljubljana hotel, a new 4-star hotel with 148 rooms and suites, located in the heart of Ljubljana, Slovenia. The hotel is in the business and shopping district, near the banks of the Ljubljanica river and just minutes away from some of the best attractions of the city such as Tivoli Park, as well as 15 min walking distance to both most important convention and congress centers in the country, Cankarjev dom and GR – Ljubljana Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Ljubljana is characterised by its extensive green areas, its great historical and monumental heritage, as well as its varied cultural offering. Not surprisingly, it has recently been recognised as the ‘Best European city for a city break’ in the European Best Destinations, the online portal that holds the Best in Europe vote each year to select the best destinations in Europe. It was also chosen ‘Best European Destination’ in 2022 and ‘European Green Capital’ in 2016.

Occidental Ljubljana, new design hotel in the centre of Ljubljana

Located in the historic center of the city, very close to Prešern Square, the Triple Bridge (“Tromostovje”) and just 7 min walking to Tivoli Park, the newly built Occidental Ljubljana hotel is characterized by its modern and welcoming interiors, which highlight its Slovenian cultural and artistic heritage.

In the contemporary restaurant, guests can enjoy dishes inspired both by local Slovenian flavours as well as different gastronomic styles. The Šumi Coffee Lounge offers an extensive all-day dining menu featuring a variety of cuisines, and an extended beverage menu. Both travellers and locals have a great opportunity to meet in these two vibrant “places to be”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Occidental Ljubljana has a fully equipped gym, as well as 80sqm dedicated space to three multifunctional and fully equipped meeting rooms with natural light for holding any type of event for up to 50 people. All these features make the hotel an ideal place for those clients who would like to visit Ljubljana for work and want to extend their stay to enjoy the city vibe and the hotel facilities with families, friends or as a solo traveller.

International expansion in East-Central Europe

With this new opening, Barceló Hotel Group signals its commitment to expansion in Eastern Europe, where the company opened its first hotel in Prague in 1993. Today, the hotel chain operates seven hotels in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, generating a positive impact on the economic, cultural and social development of the cities.

