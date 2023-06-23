Voting opens for World Cruise Awards 2023

World Cruise Awards – the global initiative to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in the global cruise sector – has opened voting for its inaugural programme. Industry professionals, as well as media and consumers, are invited to vote for their favourite cruise brands.

The programme covers the full spectrum of the global cruise sector. Categories include Best Cruise Line, Best Cruise Destination, Best Cruise Travel Agency and Best River Cruise Ship. Nominees range from small companies and start-ups to global brands.

The nominee with the most votes in each category will be announced as the World Cruise Awards 2023 winner. The three-month voting window runs until 15 September. Votes can be cast via the World Cruise Awards website.

The winners will then be unveiled at the 3rd annual World Cruise Awards Gala Ceremony, which will take place at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on 15 October 2023.

Chris Frost, Managing Director, World Cruise Awards, says: “The cruise industry is growing exponentially post pandemic, with a multitude of new cruise ship launches, new cruise destinations and ports undergoing expansion programmes. It is incredibly exciting to see some of the new developments and innovation sweeping our industry, and World Cruise Awards looks forward to showcasing the organisations leading our industry to new heights.”

World Cruise Awards aims to foster growth, innovations and best practice on a global scale. World Cruise Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

For more information about World Cruise Awards, visit worldcruiseawards.com.