ITB Berlin opens for registrations on a new exhibitor portal

From today, exhibitors at ITB Berlin 2024 can register their stand at the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show, which next year will be taking place live from 5 to 7 March on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds. Parallel with opening for registrations, ITB Berlin is also launching a new online portal which exhibitors can use to make all preparations for their participation. Full details can be found on the exhibitor portal of ITB Berlin 2024. Companies who decide to register early on the new online portal by 1 August 2023 can also take advantage of favourable Early Bird rates.

“Following this year’s successful return of ITB Berlin we are pleased to already be giving exhibitors the opportunity to register for 2024. Discussions with our customers have given clear signs that we can expect high demand. That is why we advise our customers to register soon, so they can take advantage of Early Bird rates and make sure of the best places in the halls“, said Deborah Rothe, Exhibition Director, ITB Berlin.

The new exhibitor portal is the first place to head for participation in ITB Berlin. In addition to reserving their own stand, main exhibitors can also register co-exhibitors and make service bookings for their participation in the show. Following stand registration, a confirmation message will be sent with additional details. After the deadline of 1 September 2023 the ITB team will plan the hall layout and shortly afterwards send suggestions for hall allocations. Immediately after accepting their allocation exhibitors will be sent an official order confirmation by ITB Berlin. The web shop for all service orders is available from autumn 2023. Information on prices and further details can be found here: ITB Berlin - Stand registration. https://www.itb.com/en/itb/stand-registration/

Registering early is worthwhile

ITB Berlin rewards those who register early with attractive Early Bird rates. This applies to all registrations received on the exhibitor portal by 1 August 2023. A detailed price list can be found on the website of ITB Berlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Structured layout by region and segment

In spite of its size and the wide range of products and services shown by more than 180 countries and territories, the hall layout at ITB Berlin is clearly structured. In addition to the geographical layout by destination, there are also divisions by market segment under important tourism headings. They include Business Travel, MICE, Travel Technology and Tours & Activities (TTA), Cultural Tourism, LGBTQ+ Travel, Youth & Adventure Travel, Responsible Tourism, Medical Tourism, Luxury Travel and Careers.

Detailed information on the segments can be found under ITB Berlin Segments. https://www.itb.com/en/trade-show-brands/segments/