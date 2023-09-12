Visit the Carlton Tower of Terror This Halloween for Exclusive Screenings of Spooky Favourites

This Halloween, The Carlton Tower Jumeirah will be transformed into a spooktacular picture house, showing an array of films and movies that are guaranteed to send shivers down your spine, unlock hidden nightmares and frighten all who dare to enter.

On Saturday, 28 and Sunday 29 October be sure to visit The Carlton Tower of Terror for exclusive screenings of Halloween favourites including The Addams Family, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Scream and of course cult classic, The Shining. The films will be shown on the 1st floor in the hotel’s ballroom, having been decked out with plush seating, footrests, popcorn stands, pick and mix and a state-of-the-art sound system.

To kick start the spooky experience, guests will be greeted with the devilishly delicious, limited-edition cocktail, Nightmare on Cadogan Place, also available to purchase in Al Mare. Featuring Belvedere vodka, activated charcoal, tonka beans, blackberries, and fresh lemon juice, this is the perfect tipple to get your taste buds tingling.

Gianluca Priori, General Manager at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah says: “We are incredibly excited to be housing our very own horror picture house over Halloween weekend. We have something to please every age, from family favorites like Hocus Pocus and The Joker to cult classics such as

Scream, and my personal favorite, IT. We look forward to welcoming guests and visitors into The Carlton Tower of Terror for the shock of their lives.”

Tickets are £55 per screening and include a welcome drink – a signature Halloween cocktail, a glass of wine/beer or soft drink – mini burgers, vegan hotdogs, popcorn, and sweet treats.

ADVERTISEMENT

p>Schedule for Saturday, 28th of October

3:00 PM: Hocus Pocus (PG)

5:15 PM: IT (15)

8:00 PM: The Shining (18)

Schedule for Sunday, 29th of October

11:00 AM: Hocus Pocus (PG)

1:15 PM: The Addams Family (PG)

3:30 PM: The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG)

5:30 PM: Joker (15)

8:00 PM: Scream (18)

To book a screening please visit www.thecarltontower.com