Virgin Atlantic appoints Dave Hodges as Vice President, Americas

Virgin Atlantic is delighted to announce the appointment of Dave Hodges as its new Vice President, Americas, effective October 1, 2025.

Dave has been at Virgin Atlantic for 12 years, with roles ranging from government affairs, cabin crew operations, and as Country Manager for India, Virgin Atlantic’s third largest market behind the UK and the US. He currently serves as the Head of Heathrow, where he oversees the airline’s operation and presence at its home hub airport.

In this cross-functional leadership role, Dave will be located in Atlanta, overseeing Virgin Atlantic teams across the US, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. His remit will span Commercial, Cargo, Airport Operations, Finance, People, and more, across 18 destinations. Dave will work closely with leaders in the UK to develop and execute the Americas strategy, supporting the company’s vision to be the most loved travel company.

Commenting on his new position, Dave said: “I am incredibly excited to take on this new challenge at Virgin Atlantic. The Americas are a vital and successful revenue driver in our network, underpinned by our US heartland. I look forward to stepping into this role and leading this record-breaking team to new achievements alongside our partners across the region and our friends at Delta.”

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic commented: “I’m delighted to appoint Dave to VP, Americas, where he will be responsible for key business and leisure gateways including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Toronto, and dreamy premium sun destinations from Florida to the Caribbean. Dave has accrued valuable experience at Virgin Atlantic, from government affairs to running our commercial hub in India. I know he will leverage all of that experience and enthusiasm in the Americas region to great effect.”