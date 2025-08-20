Adaaran Resorts Announces its 2025/2026 Maldivian Festive Season Merriments

This Christmas, Adaaran Resorts invites guests to swap winter chills for sandy thrills and create sun-soaked memories across five of the Maldives’ most iconic island escapes. Adaaran’s five renowned properties announce festive line-ups overflowing with island flair, signature events, and a touch of tropical magic - crafted uniquely for couples, families and groups of friends.

Whether you’re sipping a fresh coconut under a starlit sky, dancing barefoot into the New Year, or immersing yourself in vibrant cultural performances, Adaaran Resorts promises a Christmas brimming with warmth, wonder and adventure.

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu

Where Island Sophistication Meets Festive Magic

Set in the heart of the Raa Atoll, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu offers a Premium All-Inclusive experience with a weeklong celebration of creativity and connection, where families, revellers and couples all find their festive rhythm. Guests will inaugurate the season with a dazzling Christmas Tree Lighting, then dive into a kaleidoscope of activities: from spirited mixology contests and melodious karaoke nights to immersive boduberu performances and wellness workshops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights:

“A December to Remember” White Gala Dinner, paired with live saxophone

Santa’s jubilant arrival with carol singing and festive cheer

A Christmas Special Brunch flowing from breakfast to lunch with live tunes

A showstopping Starlit Soirée New Year’s Eve bash complete with pageants, fireworks, and all-night dancing under the stars.

Rates start from approximately £539.00 per person per night. Rates do not include seaplane transfers or green tax. Rates are from the 21st of December 2025 - 08th of January 2026

For further information, please visit https://www.adaaran.com/selectmeedhupparu/christmas-2025.html?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=uk_pr_channels&utm_campaign=uk_pr_channels_seasonal_pr_article

Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi

Where Family Fun Dances with the Ocean

Celebrate the holidays amid beachfront feasts, lively pool parties, and starlit gatherings at this Premium All-Inclusive resort. Christmas excitement blends effortlessly with the rhythm of the ocean as guests are invited to celebrate the holidays through a mix of beachfront feasts, lively pool parties and starlit celebrations – the perfect mix of family fun and tropical charm.

Highlights:

Glowing Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa’s beach arrival

Christmas Eve Grand Buffet and beach party

Boxing Day pool bash and creative cook-offs for all ages

A radiant New Year’s countdown with cocktail reception, beachfront fireworks and buffet dinner

A Neon and Glow Party, Lobster BBQs, and Orthodox Christmas events that keep the island sparkling into January.

Rates at Hudhuran Fushi start from approximately £521 per person per night. Rates do not include speedboat transfers or green tax. Rates are from the 21st of December 2025 - 08th of January 2026

For further information, please visit https://www.adaaran.com/selecthudhuranfushi/christmas-2025.html?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=uk_pr_channels&utm_campaign=uk_pr_channels_seasonal_pr_article