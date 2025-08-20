Governor Chris Sununu Named New President and CEO of Airlines for America

Airlines for America (A4A) today announced that former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will become the association’s President and CEO beginning September 9, assuming the role from Nick Calio after his 15 years of service.

“I am honored to join Airlines for America during this critical moment for an aviation industry that supports over 10 million jobs and serves as a key economic driver in communities big and small across the country,” said incoming CEO Chris Sununu. “I look forward to working closely with our Board, President Trump and Secretary Duffy, Congress, and other aviation stakeholders to support the ongoing investment and overhaul of our air traffic control infrastructure. Strengthening and modernizing our system is vital for making the safest mode of transportation even safer and more efficient and maintaining the global competitiveness of the U.S. airline industry.”

Sununu was the 82nd Governor of the State of New Hampshire, serving four terms from 2017 to 2025. As Governor, Sununu cut and phased out the Interest & Dividends Tax for retirees, provided tax relief to employers and small businesses, reduced property taxes by $100 million, delivered voluntary paid family medical leave, and provided more money per pupil for public education than ever before.

“I’ve personally long admired Gov. Sununu, and now that he’s left politics, we’re honored to have him as the new President and CEO of A4A,” said A4A Board Chairman and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. “The airline industry is one of the most essential enablers of strong economic growth here in the U.S. and for connecting and sharing American culture and values around the world. Chris is absolutely the right leader for this crucial industry in the years to come.”

“Chris has consistently demonstrated strategic vision, operational expertise and a knack for getting hard things done. At this pivotal moment for U.S. aviation, he’s the right leader for Airlines for America, and I look forward to working with him to advance aviation safety, modernize our air traffic control system, and ensure U.S. aviation continues to fuel the American economy,” said A4A Board Vice Chair and American Airlines CEO Robert Isom. “I’m excited to welcome Chris into this role and am grateful—along with the entire aviation industry—for Nick Calio’s outstanding leadership.”

Calio, who joined A4A in 2011, will remain on as CEO Emeritus through the end of the year. Under his leadership, A4A rebranded and strongly positioned itself as an influential voice in shaping legislative and regulatory policies affecting air travel and cargo shipping.

