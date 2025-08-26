VIP Ski Returns to La Plagne With Graciosa: A New Era of Luxury Chalet Living at 2003m

VIP SKI is making a triumphant return to La Plagne this season with the unveiling of Graciosa, a striking new development of 16 fully catered luxury chalets, set directly on the piste at an altitude of 2003m. Opening in December 2025, this collection of private suites marks a major milestone for the brand, fulfilling a long held ambition to once again bring its signature style of service, design and location to one of France’s most popular ski resorts.

Elegantly designed by VIP SKI, Graciosa blends traditional Alpine materials with contemporary comfort. Each of the 16 chalets has been crafted to maximise light, space and mountain views, with a bubbling private hot tub on every balcony, ski in-ski out location and interiors tailored to the needs of today’s discerning skier.

Graciosa will offer chalet suites for groups ranging from four to 15 guests with two to seven bedrooms, as well as shared facilities including a bar and lounge, ski hire shop, massage room, and dedicated childcare services creating a full service, high-altitude base that redefines the catered chalet experience.

Ten years ago, VIP SKI Managing Director Andy Sturt set a bold objective to move all VIP SKI properties above 1,800m and the average altitude of the chalets now climbs to 1,967m. That goal has now been achieved and it’s more than just a number. Higher altitude means greater snow reliability, longer seasons, and quicker access to the slopes. At a time when snow conditions across the Alps can vary, this elevation benchmark ensures VIP SKI guests enjoy the very best of the mountains, from first lifts to spring skiing. It also reflects VIP SKI’s commitment to quality positioning chalets and suites where the snow is most dependable and the skiing most rewarding.

A story 20 years in the making

Graciosa is more than a new property; it’s the realisation of a two-decade journey. VIP SKI first operated in La Plagne over a decade ago with Summit View, a successful property they renovated in 2010 in the heart of the resort. Following its sale, the company was met with such disappointment from returning guests that founder Andy Sturt quietly resolved to return - one day, in the right place, at the right time.

Andy first tried unsuccessfully to buy the Graciosa in 2014 together with a personal friend of the brand, Bertrand de Montvallier, founder of Oxygene Ski school and since sadly deceased. Out of the blue and eight years later Charles de Monvallier, brother of Bertrand, called to say that the original Graciosa building, a once glamorous hotel and restaurant just up the piste from Summit View, had been sold to a client of his. Not only that, but the client had acquired adjoining plots of land as well and that an opportunity might align with the bold vision that VIP SKI still maintained for La Plagne.

What followed was a collaboration steeped in shared values, local knowledge, and a desire to create something exceptional in memory of Bertrand. With planning permission secured and a fabulous design team in place, VIP SKI began shaping Graciosa into what it is today: a destination property with heart, heritage, and real wow factor.

Why La Plagne, and why now?

With its snow-sure altitude, extensive ski area, and family friendly appeal, La Plagne has long been on VIP SKI’s wish list for a flagship development. But as Andy Sturt, MD of VIP SKI notes, “When you’re only looking to build above 2000m, by the piste, in a recognised ski area and within walking distance of the resort centre, you’re not making life easy for yourself.”

Graciosa meets all those criteria and more. Located directly on the Mont St. Sauveur piste, the property combines unbeatable access with dramatic mountain views and a genuine sense of arrival. “It’s a homecoming for us,” says Sturt, “but it’s also a bold step forward. Graciosa sets a new benchmark for what a catered chalet holiday can be.” What makes La Plagne so special is its position at the heart of the vast Paradiski area.

With 225km of pistes rising to a snow-sure 3250m, there’s more than enough terrain to keep skiers of all levels challenged and entertained for a full week. And for those with a thirst for distance? La Plagne is seamlessly linked to Les Arcs, forming the Paradiski domain, a staggering 425km of piste that even the fastest, most seasoned skiers would struggle to conquer in a single trip.

At the heart of VIP SKI’s family offering is a belief in warm, thoughtful hospitality reflected across its three flexible childcare options at Bear Cubs, a dedicated childcare service for children from 4 months to seven years old, is staffed by experienced, hand-picked nannies, providing a nurturing, well equipped environment designed to feel like a home from home. Children are kept happily occupied with a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, from arts and crafts and story time to igloo-building, snowman making, and bum-boarding adventures. For older children, VIP SKI’s Polar Bears programme offers age-appropriate activities and mountain fun, while families staying in any of the Graciosa suites can also opt for Private Nannies – a fully flexible, in-chalet childcare solution tailored to their schedule and accommodation. VIP SKI’s approach to childcare goes beyond convenience. It’s a thoughtful extension of the brand’s wider service ethos – supporting parents and creating magical memories for children, all delivered with the same attention to detail and care that defines a VIP SKI holiday.

VIP SKI is offering an exclusive first-year launch rate for La Plagne, with an additional earlybird saving available until 31 October 2025. At Graciosa, families can also take advantage of generous discounts: in rooms with bunk beds, a third or fourth guest receives 50% off the adult price.

Go there: A seven-night stay in the Mont Blanc Suite (sleeps 8 – 14 guests), from 14 December 2025, costs from £1,027pp. Or the Rochette Suite (sleeping 8-10) , from 22 March 2026, costs from £1,335 pp. Prices include daily continental or cooked breakfast, afternoon tea and dinner on six days, twice weekly canapes and return transfers from Geneva Airport.

VIP SKI (0203 892 4060, www.vip-chalets.com)