“Radiant Bliss” at Kamalaya Wellness Sanctuary: A bespoke wellness retreat celebrating women

Kamalaya Wellness Sanctuary, renowned for its transformative wellness offerings, proudly continues to offer its signature Radiant Bliss program – a bespoke wellness retreat designed to support women’s health, vitality, and emotional wellbeing.

A holistic journey for every stage of life

Radiant Bliss is a thoughtfully designed wellness program that helps women reconnect with their natural rhythms while gracefully navigating the key transitions of life. From preparing for motherhood, stabilising PCOS, supporting fertility to embracing the changes of perimenopause and managing menopause, the program offers personalised therapies, expert guidance, and a nurturing space for personal restoration, empowerment, and healing.

With a focus on hormonal balance and vitality, Radiant Bliss nurtures women through every stage of life, providing the tools and guidance to maintain equilibrium and vitality through each phase.

“Every woman`s health journey is unique,” explains Kate Upton, Senior Practitioner at Kamalaya. “Each stage of life brings new challenges and opportunities for growth, and with Radiant Bliss, we offer a personalised, holistic approach that empowers women to feel balanced, radiant and connected to themselves, no matter where they are on their life journey.”

A sanctuary for women’s health

Radiant Bliss offers a serene, nurturing environment for women to realign with their essence and rediscover their inner harmony. By blending time-honoured Eastern healing practices with contemporary wellness expertise, the program provides a truly integrative retreat experience.

Guests work closely with Kamalaya’s team of wellness consultants, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioners, and Life Enhancement Mentors, each of whom provides individualised care that focuses on physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing. Together, they address each woman’s unique health needs and aspirations, with a focus on emotional balance and empowerment.

Available as an 8, 15, or 21-night stay, Radiant Bliss offers a holistic blend of therapies, tailored natural remedies, consultations, and treatments that aim to harmonise hormones, rejuvenate energy, calm the mind, and revitalise the spirit.

Some of the carefully selected treatments within Radiant Bliss include:

Nutritional Guidance: A personalised consultation with Kamalaya’s experienced naturopaths, focusing on creating a tailored nutrition plan to support hormonal balance and overall wellbeing. The session addresses the unique needs of each woman, whether preparing for motherhood, navigating perimenopause, or managing menopause, helping her to restore balance, optimise energy, and enhance vitality at every stage of life.

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM): Rooted in over 3,000 years of Taoist philosophy, TCM aims to restore balance by aligning the body’s energy with the natural rhythms of life. This holistic approach blends acupuncture, herbal remedies, and Qi Gong to cultivate harmony and vitality. Tailored to each woman’s life stage, TCM promotes emotional wellbeing, supports hormonal balance, and nurtures overall health, guiding women through transitions with grace and resilience.

Lanna Abdominal Samunphrai Ron Massage: A healing Thai therapy that focuses on the abdominal region to support relaxation, detoxification, and emotional wellbeing. The treatment promotes digestive health and emotional grounding, helping to bring balance and ease to the body and mind.

Royal Ayurvedic Traditional Massage or Kamalaya Signature Treatment: Three Treasures: A deeply soothing treatment that combines the ancient art of Ayurveda with modern wellness techniques. It rejuvenates the body and mind, reduces stress, and supports hormonal balance, ideal for women in all stages of life.

To further enhance your Radiant Bliss journey, Kamalaya offers the opportunity to undergo pre-arrival functional tests in collaboration with PAAR, a leading holistic vitality and longevity company based in London. Available at an additional charge, these personalised assessments provide deeper insights into your health and allow us to tailor your wellness experience to better meet your individual needs.

Among the functional assessments available is the Multidimensional Women’s Health Test, a comprehensive urine test that analyses 35 hormones and their metabolites, including estrogen, progesterone, cortisol, melatonin, and others. This test delivers valuable insights into conditions such as menopause, PCOS, fatigue, mood swings, and sleep disturbances. By understanding your hormonal balance, the results help to guide and refine your treatment plan, ensuring a more holistic and personalised approach to your wellbeing.

Personal mentoring sessions are also an integral part of the program, providing guests with a dedicated space to deeply explore their emotions, gain clarity on life goals, and uncover meaningful insights that nurture their long-term wellbeing. The sessions offer personalised guidance, empowering guests to cultivate emotional resilience and strengthen their sense of purpose.

Guests receive expert guidance on holistic ageing, cellular health, and lifestyle choices that support long-term vitality. Practices such as forest bathing, breathwork, and creative pursuits are encouraged, empowering guests to integrate wellness into their everyday lives.

TCM specialists at Kamalaya offer effective solutions for managing hormonal fluctuations, reducing PMS symptoms, and restoring emotional balance. By combining dietary adjustments, stress-reduction techniques, and therapeutic treatments, TCM helps women gracefully navigate the transitions and challenges that come with each stage of life.

A destination for personal transformation

Kamalaya Koh Samui has long been celebrated as a haven for personal transformation. With Radiant Bliss, the sanctuary continues its tradition of offering life-enhancing wellness programs that blend ancient healing traditions with modern health science. The program provides a truly transformative experience, helping women to not only restore balance but also embrace a vibrant, thriving vitality at every stage of their lives.

For more information on the Radiant Bliss program and treatments, please visit https://kamalaya.com/radiant-bliss-program/